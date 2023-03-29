Lancaster County commissioners allocated more than a half-million dollars in federal COVID-19 recovery funds Wednesday, including $375,000 for the Municipal Emergency Services Authority of Lancaster County, a new public authority that will manage ambulance service in the northwest portion of the county.

The area is currently served by Northwest EMS, but the organization is being dismantled after six years of running deficits. Reimbursements from both public and private insurers for ambulance service has stagnated, while the cost of operations has continued to climb, according to local officials and Northwest EMS leaders.

Eight municipalities — Marietta and Elizabethtown boroughs and Conoy, East Donegal, West Donegal, Mount Joy, Penn and Elizabeth townships — have signed on to be part of the venture. Each has approved startup funding to help the new authority hire up and buy equipment.

In January, state officials approved the formation of the Municipal Emergency Services Authority of Lancaster County, or MESA for short.

Municipal officials have said MESA is likely the first of its kind in the state — a municipal authority that charges everyone in its service area a fee for ambulance service. It’s a new model that other parts of Pennsylvania are tracking as a potential solution to their own problems providing ambulance service, said Commissioner Ray D’Agostino at a meeting Tuesday.

The authority’s board of directors, which includes representatives of each of the participating municipalities, is aiming for a January start date. According to the authority’s application for county funding, it needs about $2.5 million to set up shop and operate through its first year, including hiring staff and buying equipment and insurance.

The county’s $375,000 comes from its $106 million allocation from the 2021 American Rescue Plant Act.

According to MESA’s grant application to the county, $1.7 million will come from operating revenue in its first year. The participating municipalities have allocated $450,000 toward the effort.

The new model allows the authority to charge a fee to all property owners in each of the eight municipalities, regardless of whether they end up needing an ambulance. Northwest EMS has raised revenue through a user subscription, but fewer than half the area’s residents have opted in, officials said Tuesday.

According to its website, MESA will bill property owners, including businesses and nonprofits, an annual fee. Residents won’t have to pay the annual bill if their health insurance pays toward an ambulance bill, and those without health insurance can get 50% off their bill, the website says.

MESA board members don’t know exactly what the fee will be or how it will be determined, but the goal is to keep it in the $75-to-$80 range — in line with the current subscription fee of Northwest EMS.

Encryption

The board of commissioners also unanimously approved $157,000 in ARPA funds for a new WiFi system that includes new encryption software. Encryption is designed to prevent third parties from being able to see what electronic data is moving from one place to another.

The move is part of a wireless cybersecurity plan for the county government, Steven Clement, the county’s IT director, said Tuesday. Those details will not be made public due to security concerns, he said.

The strength of the county government’s cybersecurity protocols came into question last year, when county officials said they were unable to investigate how a batch of personal files belonging to a former elected official ended up on her computer.

The files belonged to former clerk of courts and current county solicitor Jackie Pfursich. The 85 or so files included 55 documents related to Pfursich’s political work, including her duties as chair of the Hempfield Area Republican Committee, at least 13 files related to outside legal work Pfursich conducted during years she was serving as clerk of courts, and 11 files that were personal in nature.

Pfursich denied any wrongdoing and said she transferred the files accidentally onto her computer from a personal thumb drive.