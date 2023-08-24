Lancaster County commissioners on Wednesday approved using $500,000 in COVID recovery funds to add new welding and machine fabrication training facilities at the Spanish American Civic Association for Equality.

The funds come from the county’s $106 million allocation from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act.

The $1.3 million project at SACA includes facility upgrades and training equipment for Tec Centro, the name of its training programs.

SACA also secured $500,000 in ARPA dollars from Lancaster city and a $100,000 grant from the Armstrong World Industries Foundation, SACA CEO Jose Lopez said.

In Lopez’s June application to the county requesting a grant, he noted the average starting wage for welders in Lancaster County is $23 an hour and that there were 50 job openings for welders at the time.

The Tec Centro program has won wide support from Lancaster County elected officials, including county commissioners.

On Wednesday, commissioners Ray D’Agostino, Josh Parsons and John Trescot praised the program as meeting a need in the local labor market while providing a new, accessible way to prepare individuals for various jobs in the trades.

Tec Centro will be using instructors from Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology for the new welding and machining training, Lopez said Wednesday.

According to SACA’s application to the county, Tec Centro has about 1,200 students a year in its training programs. Tec Centro offers instruction in IT, facilities maintenance, culinary arts, and plumbing, among others.

The commissioners on Wednesday also approved spending $125,000 to purchase new video conferencing equipment for the county’s 19 magisterial district offices.

The measure also includes Zoom licenses for the county to replace free licenses from the company Lifesize Conference that are expiring, according to county IT Director Steven Clements.