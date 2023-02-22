Full-season passes for the Lancaster County Central Park Pool will be available for the first time this summer since 2019, but they won’t be quite as cheap as they were before the pandemic.

On Wednesday, the county board of commissioners approved new price points for season passes, going up by an average of 10% compared to 2019 prices.

For an individual pass, the cost is now $152, compared to $138 in 2019. Passes for seniors

are up from $75 to $82. A pass for a family of four went up from $215 to $237 for the summer season.

Those prices are for passes bought after the season starts, on Memorial Day weekend. But residents can get a discount if they buy before the season begins. For an individual, preseason passes will be available for just $121. A preseason senior pass costs only $59.

The price increases come as costs to manage the pool have risen in recent years, county officials said this week.

A one-day ticket at the pool will remain the same price in 2023, officials said, $9.