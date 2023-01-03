With the Lancaster County Children and Youth Services Agency still struggling to fill vacant positions, county commissioners are set to extend hiring bonuses for caseworkers Wednesday.

The extension would apply to hires made between Dec. 1 of last year and June 30. The eligible hires would collect $1,000 after three months of employment, and an additional $2,250 after both six months and a year on the job.

In a public meeting Tuesday, the board of commissioners said the extension follows a self-imposed guideline to keep in place bonuses for departments where at least 25% of jobs remain unfilled.

“I think it’s also good to reassess it periodically, so I think it’s appropriate that it runs until June 30,” Commissioner Josh Parsons said. His colleagues, Ray D’Agostino and John Trescot, agreed.

Children and Youth Services Executive Director Crystal Natan told LNP | LancasterOnline on Tuesday that 38 staff members have received hiring bonuses between December 2021, when they took effect, and Nov. 30. The agency still has 30 vacant caseworker positions, Natan said.

“We are hopeful with the increased start salaries and the hiring bonus we will continue to reduce our vacancy rate and retain staff,” Natan said in an email.

Natan presented the commissioners with a budget plan for the agency in August that showed consistently high vacancy rates translating into high caseloads for staff.

The report also noted caseworker bonuses starting at the end of 2021 had “minimal impact in hiring and retaining staff.”

A $3-an-hour wage increase for caseworkers took effect in July. The bump put the starting salaries for those jobs between $41,511 and $44,962.

The new salaries are in line with, or higher than, other counties in Pennsylvania, Natan said in August.

CYA caseworkers handle a variety of case types, including child abuse investigations, child neglect allegations, child deaths, family support services and adoptions, among others.

The 2023 budget county commissioners passed last month funds only those existing 133 positions. Natan did not say whether that number includes the vacancies, but said funding for the vacancies is part of the budget.