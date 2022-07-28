Lancaster County Commissioner Ray D’Agostino testified in Commonwealth Court Thursday that unsettled legal cases in state and federal courts left him with no other choice but to exclude from its certified results some votes cast by mail in the May primary election, specifically mail-in ballots that lacked written dates next to signatures on their outside envelopes.

Instead, D’Agostino, like his counterparts from Berks and Fayette Counties, relied on their own interpretations of Pennsylvania’s election code, which states that mail ballot envelopes “shall be” signed and dated by the voter.

As a county commissioner, “I can be called upon to interpret the (election) code, it’s one of my jobs,” D’Agostino testified Thursday. “My opinion of that is one vote of three (on the board of commissioners).”

D’Agostino’s testimony came in a case filed by the Pennsylvania Department of State seeking to force the three counties to count undated mail-in ballots and include them in their certified primary results. The department, which is the state’s chief elections administrator, argues that the counties ignored recent court orders stating that undated or misdated ballots must be counted.

Attorneys representing the Department of State argued before Commonwealth Court President Judge Renée Cohn Jubelirer that county election boards, and the secretary of state for that matter, don’t have the ability to choose whether to count certain ballots – they must simply follow the state election code and applicable court rulings.

“The secretary simply has not received from the counties the certifications that they’re required to provide to her…and she in turn cannot complete her statutory duties to certify the accurate election results,” said Deputy Attorney General Jacob Boyer on behalf of the department at the hearing.

In a legal brief filed earlier this month, Fayette County’s attorneys asserted that the Department of State’s “position is breathtakingly broad and dangerous for future elections. Indeed, expanding the Acting Secretary’s statutory authority to become the sole auditor of elections in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania would effectively eviscerate the county boards of elections and their inherent authority to preside over their own elections.”

Legal status

The lawsuit is the latest skirmish in a larger battle over Pennsylvania’s revamped election law from 2019 that introduced no-excuse vote-by-mail and eliminated straight-ticket voting. The law, Act 77, drew criticism in the wake of the 2020 election, with many elected Republican officials baselessly asserting the mail-in portion of the law enabled Democrats to commit fraud on behalf of Joe Biden.

Starting with the 2020 election and contests since, courts have wrestled with whether the declaration voters are supposed to sign and date on mail-in ballots needs to be correctly completed for a vote to be counted. The same appeals court judge that heard arguments on Thursday had issued a preliminary ruling in May in a different case involving the closely fought Republican primary for U.S. Senate.

Jubelirer ruled then that such ballots should be canvassed and totaled separately until the parties in that case exhausted their appeals – a ruling the state pointed to as it argued to force Lancaster, Berks and Fayette Counties to count such ballots.

But the attorneys for the three counties argued that Jubelirer’s order could not be considered binding since the party to the underlying case, David McCormick, dropped his suit after it became clear that there were not enough undated mail-in ballots cast by Republican voters to overcome Mehmet Oz’s narrow lead. Dropping the case, the counties argued, left the key underlying issue unresolved.

The attorneys on both sides also cited contradictory judicial rulings in the federal courts. The state pointed to a Third Circuit Court of Appeals ruling in May that concluded undated ballots should be counted in a 2021 judicial race in Lehigh County.

But the losing party in that case is pursuing an appeal, and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, who tried to expedite the case to the high court’s docket, wrote in June that the lower court ruling was likely wrong.

Alito’s argument, joined by two other justices, was made in the form of a dissent to the court’s refusal to take the case before the lower courts had finished their review. But the attorneys for the three counties pointed to it as evidence that the issue was not yet fully resolved and, they said, would likely be reversed by the high court.

The high stakes of the Pennsylvania case were clear in the Commonwealth Court on Thursday. Because of the dispute with Lancaster, Berks and Fayette counties, Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman has yet to certify the primary results – a necessary step for the winning candidates in May to get their names on the November general election ballot.

“While it’s a challenging task in this very interesting and very important case, your advocacy, both oral and written, will guide the court’s decision,” Cohn Jubelirer said at the end of Thursday’s hearing.