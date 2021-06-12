Lancaster County Commissioner Craig Lehman wants the county to recognize Juneteenth by adding it to the county’s official list of holidays.

At the commissioners’ Tuesday work session, Lehman noted that the county will be recognizing the day with a proclamation next week and suggested it go a step further.

“Now that Juneteenth is a state holiday … I think the board should consider having Juneteeth be a county holiday (starting) in 2022,” Lehman said.

Neither Commissioners Josh Parsons or Ray D’Agostino commented on Lehman’s suggestion during the meeting. Asked by email later for comment, neither offered an opinion, saying only that the holiday schedule would be considered by the three-person board later in the year.

Juneteenth, celebrated on June 19, recognizes the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States, specifically commemorating June 19, 1865, when federal troops arrived in east Texas with news of the Emancipation Proclamation and the Confederacy’s defeat in the Civil War.

Last year following the protests in the wake of the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Gov. Tom Wolf declared Juneteenth a holiday for state employees. And in 2019, Wolf signed a bill into law designating June 19 as “Juneteenth National Freedom Day.”

Because the 19th is a Saturday, Pennsylvania state workers will observe the holiday this Friday, June 18.