Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons
Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons speaks during a weekly safety meeting held by Lancaster County officials at Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

 Suzette Wenger

Josh Parsons, chairman of the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners, will discuss the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccine rollout and related topics with reporters for LNP|LancasterOnline and The Caucus Wednesday afternoon.

The hourlong discussion will be livestreamed on LancasterOnline beginning at 1 p.m.

Parsons will discuss the pandemic and related issues with reporters Nicole Brambila, who covers health and health policy; Carter Walker, who covers Lancaster County government; and Sam Janesch, an investigative reporter who covers state government for The Caucus in Harrisburg.

