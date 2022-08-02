One of Lancaster County’s top elected officials published a series of social media posts over the last week accusing a local progressive political group of threatening violence.

Commissioner Josh Parsons said the threat was contained in a large poster presented during the May 4 county commissioners meeting by the activist group Lancaster Stands Up. The poster was covered with hand-written messages by residents suggesting how the county should spend federal coronavirus recovery money.

In a series of Twitter and Facebook posts, Parsons called out two messages on the poster that he said are implicit threats of violence. One is the word “Revolution” written by itself. The other references the Russian Revolution: “The proletariat is angry and finally realizing our power. Watch your back, 1917 can come twice.” The latter was next to a hammer-and-sickle insignia used by the Soviet Union and many communist-led governments over the last century.

In response, Lancaster Stands Up posted on Facebook that Parsons was engaging in “red-scare slander,” and that the large poster the group presented was created at a public event where anyone was allowed to write messages on it.

At a Tuesday public meeting, Parsons would not say whether the poster prompted him or other county employees to alert local law enforcement.

The county commissioners will report threats of violence to the county sheriff's office, Parsons said, adding, “I’m not going to discuss how we handle specific threats or what triggers a police report or anything like that. I would say what I’ve always said, that threats of violence have no place in policy discussions or political discussion.”

But Democratic Commissioner John Trescot said no report or action was made because the messages did not pose a violent threat.

“I believe Commissioner Parsons is trying to scare and put fear out there,” he said at Tuesday’s meeting.

On Friday, a top county administrator said the messages didn’t amount to a threat of violence and no subsequent action was taken by the county.

“It didn’t seem to rise to the level of necessitating an investigation,” said Larry George, the county’s chief clerk.

Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams said in an email that her office doesn’t confirm the existence of investigations.

“Generally speaking, if an employee or elected official in county government would be the subject of threats related to their employment, the county detectives would investigate the matter,” Adams wrote in an email. “We cannot recall any such investigations in the recent past that were determined to be politically motivated.”

The poster

In one Tweet from last week, Parsons wrote, “Lancaster far left radicals: ‘yes, we threatened the Board of Commissioners with violence in a written document & presented it at a public meeting, but the threat was sandwiched in with some other statements so it doesn’t matter & we are peaceful.”

Images of the full poster show most of the messages called for more action on affordable housing, access to child care, relief for financially struggling families and policies to help people with criminal backgrounds obtain jobs, among other public policy issues.

One of Lancaster Stands Up’s lead organizers, Suzy Wurtz, told LNP | LancasterOnline that the messages came from a rally the group held on May Day, a largely-forgotten holiday conceived during the height of the Labor movement in the late 19th century to celebrate the working class.

Wurtz and two other Lancaster Stand Up members presented the large banner-sized paper as a set of messages to the board of commissioners, who they say have not done enough to reach out to poor and working families.

“We were basically doing Josh’s job for him and bringing that information to him,” Wurtz said. “He wasn’t doing it – so we brought those responses to him in the form of the poster.”

Wurtz and Lancaster Stand Up’s social media statements did not disavow the reference to the Bolshevik revolution in Russia and the violence that came with and after it. The comments called out by Parsons offer a “very fringe perspective on political change,” Wurtz said.

“The thing of it is, if the commissioners had held meetings working people could attend, the person probably would’ve shown up and said the same thing to Josh Parsons,” Wurtz said, referencing the commissioners’ usual schedule of meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

Wurtz said Lancaster Stands Up does not condone political violence in any form.

“Since our founding in 2016, we’ve been committed to getting out the vote, committed to helping working class champions who actually help working people,” Wurtz said.

Parsons: Threat deserved coverage

In addition to labeling Lancaster Stands Up as “socialists/communists,” Parsons alleged that LNP | LancasterOnline was refusing to cover an important news story.

After a June 21 commissioners’ meeting, Parsons told an LNP | LancasterOnline reporter that Lancaster Stands Up had presented a written demand for “revolution” several weeks prior and criticized the newspaper for not writing about it.

“You are only interested in covering bad things about Republicans and conservatives, not the far left,” Parsons said.

Another recent social media post from Parsons suggested Lancaster Stands Up was responsible for violence during a September 2020 protest that happened hours after the police killing of city resident Ricardo Muñoz.

During and after the protest, law enforcement charged several individuals in connection to vandalism, including setting a car on fire, but nothing indicated the persons arrested were associated with Lancaster Stands Up, according to newspaper archives.

In addition to its campaign activity for progressive candidates in statehouse races, Lancaster Stands Up has also mounted street protests and demonstrations in its six years of existence, according to newspaper archives. Nothing indicates their volunteers and staff ever resorted to political violence.

Most recently, the group mounted a public campaign to pressure business owners against hosting events that propagated themes of Christian nationalism, which posits that the U.S. should be an explicitly Christian nation with religious tests in public life.

There is no doubt that reports of threats to public officials, particularly members of Congress and election workers, have grown in recent years.

How often local elected officials are targeted is less clear, but data from the U.S. Capitol Police show violent threats to members of Congress have grown rapidly in the last five years.

The number of threats more than doubled from 3,939 in 2017 to 8,613 in 2020. The Capitol Police estimates that the number grew even more to about 9,600 last year.

The New York Times published an analysis earlier this year that found more than 75 indictments regarding threats to members of Congress since 2016. Almost a quarter came from Democrats threatening Republicans and more than a third involved Republicans or Trump supporters threatening both Democratic and Republican lawmakers, according to the analysis.