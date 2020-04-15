Lancaster County colleges and universities will receive nearly $23.5 million under the federal emergency coronavirus relief law enacted in late March.

In total, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act will send nearly $14 billion to institutions of higher education across the country. About $6 billion of which will be funneled to students in the form of cash grants for expenses related to disruptions in their education.

Of the Lancaster County total, $11.7 million is earmarked for students.

Funding was determined based on the amount of full-time students at each school that are eligible for Pell grants, total enrollment and how many students were enrolled full-time online.