The number of COVID-19 cases across the county's four largest colleges dipped slightly this week, as campuses continue strict measures in an attempt to keep a lid on the virus.

There are 13 total active cases at Millersville University, Franklin & Marshall College, Elizabethtown College and Lancaster Bible College, according to data published Monday and Tuesday. That’s down from 22 active cases this time last week.

Millersville is home to seven cases, F&M and Lancaster Bible each has three, while Elizabethtown reported no cases.

At Millersville, which has had 62 cumulative cases since Aug. 12, only students are currently positive and isolating. Two are off-campus, and five are off-campus.

Franklin & Marshall College is down to three active student cases, adding to a total of 19 students who have tested positive since arriving to campus in late August. Two of those, however, were considered false positives. One faculty or staff member has also tested positive. Of the three active student cases, two are isolating on campus, and one is isolating at home.

An additional 29 F&M students considered at-risk and awaiting test results are currently in quarantine. Twenty-four are quarantining in either on-campus or off-campus housing, while five are at home.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

None of the 90 F&M students learning remotely through international study programs in Shanghai, Beijing and Bath, England, has tested positive for COVID-19, the college’s data shows.

F&M’s weekly wastewater testing initiative picked up evidence of COVID-19 twice last week, once each in the Brooks and Bonchek dormitories — each of which have about 100 students — resulting in residents of those buildings being placed in quarantine until they received a negative test result. That process — from the detection of virus particles in wastewater to students obtaining test results — typically takes three to four days, according to the college.

At Elizabethtown College, which did not report a single case this week, one student is quarantining on campus. The college does not state how many students awaiting COVID-19 test results who are in quarantine off campus as a precaution.

Lancaster Bible College, which lists active cases only, reported two positive tests among students and one among staff.