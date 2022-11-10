The nation celebrates Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 11. Here is a list of closings for the holiday:
City Hall: open Friday, Nov. 11; normal street cleaning schedule.
County courthouse: closed Friday, Nov. 11.
RRTA: regular service (veterans ride free Friday, Nov. 11, with Lancaster County Veterans ID card obtained at county recorder of deeds office).
State offices: closed Friday, Nov. 11.
Driver’s license and photo centers: closed Friday, Nov. 11.
State liquor stores: regular hours.
Federal offices: closed Friday, Nov. 11.
Mail: no regular delivery Friday, Nov. 11.
Banks: most closed Friday, Nov. 11.
Schools: some closed Friday, Nov. 11.