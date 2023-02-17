Also known as Washington's Birthday, Presidents Day is Monday, Feb. 20. Here is what is open or closed in Lancaster County.
City Hall: closed Monday, Feb. 20; no street sweeping.
County courthouse: closed Monday, Feb. 20.
State offices: closed Monday, Feb. 20.
Federal offices: closed Monday, Feb. 20.
U.S. Postal Service: no regular delivery Monday, Feb. 20.
Banks: closed Monday, Feb. 20.
PennDOT driver and photo license centers: closed Saturday, Feb. 18, and Monday, Feb. 20.
RRTA and Red Rose Access: regular schedule.
Schools: many closed Monday, Feb. 20.
State liquor stores: normal hours.