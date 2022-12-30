New Years Eve in Lancaster
City Hall: Closed Monday, Jan. 2; no street sweeping.

County courthouse: Closed Monday, Jan. 2.

RRTA: Some routes ending service early Saturday, Dec. 31; no service Sunday, Jan. 1. On Monday, Jan. 2, RRTA will provide a Sunday bus service schedule.

State offices: Closed Monday, Jan. 2.

PennDOT driver and photo license centers: Closed Saturday, Dec. 31, and Monday, Jan. 2.

State liquor stores: Closing by 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31; closed Sunday, Jan. 1.

Federal offices: Closed Monday, Jan. 2.

Mail: No regular delivery Monday, Jan. 2.

Banks: Closed Monday, Jan. 2.

Lancaster Central Market hours: Normal operating hours/days.

