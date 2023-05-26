The nation celebrates Memorial Day on Monday, May 29. The following will be closed for the holiday:
City Hall: Closed Monday, May 29; no street cleaning Monday, May 29.
RRTA: No service Monday, May 29.
PennDOT driver license and photo centers: Closed Saturday, May 27, and Monday, May 29.
County Courthouse: Closed Monday, May 29.
Mail: No regular delivery Monday, May 29.
Banks: Closed Monday, May 29.
State offices: Closed Monday, May 29.
Federal offices: Closed Monday, May 29.
Schools: Closed Monday, May 29.
Public libraries: Some closed Saturday, May 27; most closed Monday, May 29.
State liquor stores: Closing by 5 p.m. Monday, May 29.