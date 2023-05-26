July 4 2020

The nation celebrates Memorial Day on Monday, May 29. The following will be closed for the holiday:

City Hall: Closed Monday, May 29; no street cleaning Monday, May 29.

RRTA: No service Monday, May 29.

PennDOT driver license and photo centers: Closed Saturday, May 27, and Monday, May 29.

County Courthouse: Closed Monday, May 29.

Mail: No regular delivery Monday, May 29.

Banks: Closed Monday, May 29.

State offices: Closed Monday, May 29.

Federal offices: Closed Monday, May 29.

Schools: Closed Monday, May 29.

Public libraries: Some closed Saturday, May 27; most closed Monday, May 29.

State liquor stores: Closing by 5 p.m. Monday, May 29.

