Here is what’s closed for Labor Day:
City Hall: Closed Monday, Sept. 4; no street cleaning.
RRTA: No service Monday, Sept. 4.
PennDOT driver license and photo centers: Closed Saturday, Sept. 2, and Monday, Sept. 4.
County Courthouse: Closed Monday, Sept. 4.
Mail: No regular delivery Monday, Sept. 4.
Banks: Closed Monday, Sept. 4.
State offices: Closed Monday, Sept. 4.
Federal offices: Closed Monday, Sept. 4.
State liquor stores: Closing by 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4.
Schools: Some closed Friday, Sept. 1; all closed Monday, Sept. 4.
Public libraries: Some closed Saturday, Sept. 2; all closed Monday, Sept. 4.