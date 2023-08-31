Lancaster City Hall 2018

Lancaster City Hall

Here is what’s closed for Labor Day:

City Hall: Closed Monday, Sept. 4; no street cleaning.

RRTA: No service Monday, Sept. 4.

PennDOT driver license and photo centers: Closed Saturday, Sept. 2, and Monday, Sept. 4.

County Courthouse: Closed Monday, Sept. 4.

Mail: No regular delivery Monday, Sept. 4.

Banks: Closed Monday, Sept. 4.

State offices: Closed Monday, Sept. 4.

Federal offices: Closed Monday, Sept. 4.

State liquor stores: Closing by 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4.

Schools: Some closed Friday, Sept. 1; all closed Monday, Sept. 4.

Public libraries: Some closed Saturday, Sept. 2; all closed Monday, Sept. 4.

