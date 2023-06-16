Lancaster City Hall 2018 (SP)
FOTO DE ARCHIVO LNP

The nation celebrates Juneteenth on Monday, June 19. The following will be closed for the holiday:

City Hall: Open Monday, June 19; street cleaning as usual.

RRTA: Regular service Monday, June 19.

PennDOT driver license and photo centers: Closed Saturday, June 17, and Monday, June 19.

County Courthouse: Closed Monday, June 19.

Mail: No regular delivery Monday, June 19.

Banks: Closed Monday, June 19.

State offices: Closed Monday, June 19.

Federal offices: Closed Monday, June 19.

Public libraries: Some closed Monday, June 19.

