The nation celebrates Juneteenth on Monday, June 19. The following will be closed for the holiday:
City Hall: Open Monday, June 19; street cleaning as usual.
RRTA: Regular service Monday, June 19.
PennDOT driver license and photo centers: Closed Saturday, June 17, and Monday, June 19.
County Courthouse: Closed Monday, June 19.
Mail: No regular delivery Monday, June 19.
Banks: Closed Monday, June 19.
State offices: Closed Monday, June 19.
Federal offices: Closed Monday, June 19.
Public libraries: Some closed Monday, June 19.