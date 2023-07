Independence Day is being celebrated Tuesday, July 4. Here is what’s closed for the Fourth of July:

City Hall: Closed Tuesday, July 4; no street cleaning Tuesday, July 4.

Lancaster Central Market: Regular hours of 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 4.

RRTA: No service Tuesday, July 4.

PennDOT driver license and photo centers: Closed Tuesday, July 4.

County Courthouse: Closed Tuesday, July 4.

Mail: No regular delivery Tuesday, July 4.

Banks: Closed Tuesday, July 4.

State offices: Closed Tuesday, July 4.

Federal offices: Closed Tuesday, July 4.

State liquor stores: Closing by 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 4.

Public libraries: Some closed Monday, July 3; all closed Tuesday, July 4.