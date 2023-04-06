City Hall: closed Friday, April 7; no street sweeping Friday, April 7.
County courthouse: closed Friday, April 7.
RRTA and Red Rose Access: no service Sunday, April 9; regular service resumes Monday, April 10.
Schools: some closed Friday, April 7, and Monday, April 10.
Public libraries: some closed Friday, April 7, and Saturday, April 8.
State liquor stores: all stores closed Sunday, April 9.
State offices: normal hours on normal days of operation.
Federal offices: normal hours on normal days of operation.
Banks: normal hours on normal days of operation.
U.S. Postal Service: regular delivery on normal days of operation.
PennDOT driver and photo license centers: normal hours on normal days of operation.