Pysanky Eggs
Buy Now

Pysanky Eggs, by Carol Esbenshade, are displayed at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 10 Delp Road in Manheim Township Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

 BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer

City Hall: closed Friday, April 7; no street sweeping Friday, April 7.

County courthouse: closed Friday, April 7.

RRTA and Red Rose Access: no service Sunday, April 9; regular service resumes Monday, April 10.

Schools: some closed Friday, April 7, and Monday, April 10.

Public libraries: some closed Friday, April 7, and Saturday, April 8.

State liquor stores: all stores closed Sunday, April 9.

State offices: normal hours on normal days of operation.

Federal offices: normal hours on normal days of operation.

Banks: normal hours on normal days of operation.

U.S. Postal Service: regular delivery on normal days of operation.

PennDOT driver and photo license centers: normal hours on normal days of operation.

Newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags