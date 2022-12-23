City Hall: Closed Monday, Dec. 26, and Tuesday, Dec. 27; no street sweeping.
County Courthouse: Closed Monday, Dec. 26.
RRTA: Some routes ending service early Saturday, Dec. 24; no service Sunday, Dec. 25. On Monday, Dec. 26, RRTA will provide a Sunday bus service schedule.
State offices: Closed Monday, Dec. 26.
Driver License and Photo License centers: Closed Saturday, Dec. 24, and Monday, Dec. 26.
State liquor stores: Closing by 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24; closed Sunday, Dec. 25.
Federal offices: Closed Monday, Dec. 26.
Mail: No regular delivery Monday, Dec. 26.
Schools: Many closed or dismissing early Friday, Dec. 23, and closed into the new year.
Banks: Closed Monday, Dec. 26.
LANCASTER CENTRAL MARKET HOURS
Normal operating hours/days of 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.