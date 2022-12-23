City Hall: Closed Monday, Dec. 26, and Tuesday, Dec. 27; no street sweeping.

County Courthouse: Closed Monday, Dec. 26.

RRTA: Some routes ending service early Saturday, Dec. 24; no service Sunday, Dec. 25. On Monday, Dec. 26, RRTA will provide a Sunday bus service schedule.

State offices: Closed Monday, Dec. 26.

Driver License and Photo License centers: Closed Saturday, Dec. 24, and Monday, Dec. 26.

State liquor stores: Closing by 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24; closed Sunday, Dec. 25.

Federal offices: Closed Monday, Dec. 26.

Mail: No regular delivery Monday, Dec. 26.

Schools: Many closed or dismissing early Friday, Dec. 23, and closed into the new year.

Banks: Closed Monday, Dec. 26.

LANCASTER CENTRAL MARKET HOURS

Normal operating hours/days of 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.