Climate change and environmental protection were top of mind Saturday in downtown Lancaster, where Earth Day was observed at the first Lancaster County Climate Summit.

More than 60 speakers at six downtown Lancaster venues discussed ways county residents can help reduce carbon emissions, as well as ongoing efforts.

The goal of the summit was to show how local action can be part of a successful effort to address a global problem like climate change, according to David Bushnell, a retired United Church of Christ Pastor, chairman of the event’s planning team and a community outreach member for RegenAll, the nonprofit which organized the summit.

“There is so much you can do at a local level, beyond just individual changes – so much that can be done that can be visible to people,” Bushnell said in an interview with LNP|LancasterOnline prior to the event.

Speakers included conservationists, public officials, and faith leaders representing multiple generations – from college students to older adults.

Here are what some of the speakers talked about during their presentations Saturday:

Eric Sauder

Opening keynote speaker Eric Sauder, the founder of RegenAll, believes Lancaster County can become a model for communities around the country on how to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, with residents contributing.

Sauder, an engineering technician with Ephrata-based agriculture engineering firm TeamAg, said that Lancaster has been undergoing a decades-long warming trend. But compared to other parts of the world, it has seen less of the impacts.

RegenAll collected data on transportation, energy and industry to track the county’s greenhouse gas emissions – and put it at roughly 10.5 million metric tons per year. Over one-third of the emissions come from households through their use of transportation, heating and cooling and energy sources, Sauder said. One of his goals for Regenall is to help guide households through the upgrades to help reduce them.

He said there is already a strong willingness among county residents to make changes, and he hopes to connect them with the tools to do that.

“A strong majority of people want this work to happen. We’ve waited for leaders to do this, but we have all that we need to make really awesome stuff happen,” Sauder said.

Sustainability panel

Leaders in land preservation and the Mayor of Lancaster discussed their thoughts on sustainability and climate resilience in a panel at St. James Episcopal Church.

Lancaster Conservancy President Fritz Schroeder said his organization practices sustainability through preserving forested land permanently, and in turn protecting threatened plant and animal species. The Conservancy is also focused on meeting climate-related threats like invasive species and trail erosion from severe storms.

“These are the lungs of our community. They are capturing carbon. They are also incredible locations to capture stormwater and clean our streams,” Schroeder said.

Stephen Campbell

Lancaster City’s 2019 climate action plan acknowledged the need to reduce its emissions – setting a goal of an 81 percent reduction by 2050, and using carbon credits to offset the rest.

During his presentation at Tellus360 Public Works Director Stephen Campbell gave an update, but said the first official benchmarks in the plan don’t come until 2025.

Campbell said that emissions from energy consumption is down about 5 percent, but emissions from fleet vehicles has increased by nearly one-third, due in part to the city’s initiative to remove lead from homes around the city.

“We’re doing OK. We have successes in some areas. We have a long way to go,” he said.

Linford Good

Linford Good, community design specialist at Landis Communities in Manheim Township, spoke about how retirement community has been focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions during a presentation at Tellus360.

Landis Communities has increased the amount of electricity it obtains from sustainable sources to meet a goal of reducing its emissions by 10% per year for the next five years. .

New projects are also being designed for greater energy efficiency, and with density to help preserve open space.

“People are looking for homes that are more energy efficient and have less impact on the environment,” he said in an interview with LNP | LancasterOnline prior to the event.

Nadine Garner

Millersville University professor Nadine Garner spoke about efforts by students at the university to address climate change during her presentation at the Ware Center.

Garner heads the university’s sustainability committee, and advises its sustainability club, which includes more than 100 students.

Between 2012 and 2020, Garner said, the club collected 9 million pounds of plastic for recycling company TerraCycle, a self-described international leader in innovative sustainability solutions. That program is now resuming after being halted by the pandemic. It also operates a community garden, and a food forest garden.

“Students are not jaded, they really want to make a difference. They just need to know how they can belong to something greater than themselves,” Garner said in an interview with LNP | LancasterOnline. “And when they are given a template for that, they just run with it.”