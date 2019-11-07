Lancaster County Christian School

Lancaster County Christian School 2019 National Honor Society inductees

 Submitted

On Oct. 21, Lancaster County Christian School inducted seven students into the National Honor Society. They are, above from left, Preston Heller, Emily Frith, Elissa Niggel, Amanda Lutchman, Brittany Jesson, Abigail McDaniel and Connor Woodruff. Students must maintain a grade-point average of 3.5 with at least one Advanced Placement or college class, as well as high standards of leadership, service and character to receive this recognition.