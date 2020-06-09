The Lancaster County Chiefs of Police Association has condemned "the actions of the Minneapolis police officers who caused, and failed to prevent, the tragic death George Floyd" and said the officers involved should be prosecuted.

The association condemned the actions in an open letter expressing condolences to Floyd's family dated June 4. Many departments shared the letter on their CrimeWatch pages, with Northern Lancaster County Regional and Columbia adding further comment. CrimeWatch is a private information service used by many police departments and the District Attorney’s office.

"The actions of those officers are contrary to the values and principles of justice that we strive to instill in our police officers. The conduct is shocking, shameful, and criminal we believe any offending officers should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," the letter said.

The letter also included passages from a statement issued by Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association:

"The sad death of George Floyd at the hands of a group of police officers in Minneapolis on Monday, May 25th brought back a focus on how black and brown citizens of the Commonwealth are treated during police-citizen encounters. We have all viewed the video of the arrest of Mr. Floyd. It is apparent that in this instance and ones like it, we as a profession have failed to provide the most basic protections that are afforded to all citizens," the statement said.

The statement also condemned using a knee to the neck as a non-lethal use of force because it can cause suffocation.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The Lancaster association's letter concluded by saying it is the association's "moral and professional duty to reflect the values of our community, and we are committed to upholding this obligation" and that members have met with Lancaster NAACP leaders to challenges and ideas to improve policing.

For related coverage: