Lancaster County leaders on Monday certified the results of the Nov. 3 election, joining most other Pennsylvania counties to formally report results to the Department of State.

The three county commissioners, who comprise the county Board of Elections, signed the letter of certification. With two Republican and one Democratic member, Lancaster’s commissioners’ unanimous certification struck a bipartisan tone on a day that other counties’ boards split along party lines in their certification votes. In some counties, Republican members said certification should be delayed until President Donald Trump’s lawsuit challenging aspects of Pennsylvania’s election is heard by the U.S. Supreme Court.

“We do sign a certification basically saying that the votes are accurate and that there are no petitions for a recount in the county at this point,” Commissioner Ray D’Agostino said.

Some Pennsylvania counties, including Bucks and Schuylkill, will not make the Nov. 23 deadline, which is not unusual, WITF reported Monday.

Final, certified results for Lancaster County can be viewed at co.lancaster.pa.us/1022/Current-Election-Results.

In the presidential race, Incumbent President Donald Trump won the county with 160,209 to President-Elect Joe Biden’s 115,847, a 16-point margin that’s down from Trump’s 19-point margin over Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Biden won Pennsylvania as a whole by about 80,000 votes, according to figures compiled by the Department of State.

The Trump campaign’s last major legal challenge to Pennsylvania’s vote was dismissed in court over the weekend, prompting the state’s top elected Republican, U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, to congratulate Biden as the victor.