With a lack of available lifeguards to oversee the pool, the Lancaster County Swimming Pool in Central Park will not open for the summer 2022 season.

The Lancaster County Parks & Recreation website has a job listing for lifeguards which offers $15 an hour on weekdays and $16 an hour for weekends, as well as additional compensation for referrals and lifeguard certification reimbursement.

A comment was not returned by press time, though this post will be updated with more information once it is.