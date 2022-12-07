Four Lancaster County Catholic schools are expected to receive $298,000 in tuition scholarships for the 2023-24 school year.

It’s part of more than $1 million in Education Improvement Tax Credit funding going to Catholic schools recognized by the Diocese of Harrisburg. Nearly 10,000 students attend Catholic schools in the diocese, which includes 15 counties.

Four of the seven Lancaster County Catholic schools partnered with RedefinED Advisors and will benefit from the contributions, which must be used to give scholarships reducing tuition costs for students. A total of 1,643 students attend the county’s seven private Catholic schools. RedefinED Advisors is a Johnstown company that works with private schools to increase the tax credits they receive.

Rachel Bryson, spokesperson for the Diocese of Harrisburg, said she didn't have available data on which four of Lancaster County’s seven Catholic schools – Our Lady of the Angels in Columbia, Our Mother of Perpetual Help in Ephrata Borough, Saint Leo the Great in East Hempfield Township, Saint John Neumann in Manheim Township, and Lancaster Catholic, Resurrection Catholic School, and Sacred Heart of Jesus, all in Lancaster city – will receive contributions.

The Most Rev. Ronald Gainer, bishop of the Harrisburg diocese, and state Secretary for Education Daniel Breen made the announcement Wednesday at the Diocese of Harrisburg Conference Center.

“Our goal in the Diocese of Harrisburg is to make Catholic education not just accessible, but also affordable for every family who wishes it. Today’s announcement is a step in achieving this goal,” Gainer said.

The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s Education Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) program allows taxpayers to receive up to a 90% tax credit for donating to EITC scholarship programs.

Children are eligible for scholarships through the EITC program if their annual household incomes are less than $96,676 plus $17,017 for each child in the family in the 2022-23 academic year. For example, a family with one child must have an income below $108,382.

The $1 million in contributions announced Wednesday were made strictly by individuals and add to $5.2 million in contributions already secured in the current school year.

“Through the support of families, faculty and staff, and many generous donors, Catholic schools in the Diocese of Harrisburg are thriving,” Breen said. “In our diocese, we want every family to have access to a Catholic education, if they so choose.”

Contributions to Pennsylvania’s Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program have been on an upward trend since 2016, with 45,882 scholarships at an average value of $1,990 awarded in the 2018-19 school year.