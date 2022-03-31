The Lancaster County Career & Technology Foundation has added four new members to its board of directors.

Named to serve three year terms are: Vito Camillo, clinical director of corporate partnerships for Penn Medicine and Lancaster General Health Physicians; Jamie Morrison, vice president for Wohlsen Construction; Benjamin L. Pratt, attorney at Kegel Kelin Litts & Lord LLP; and Nate Scott, president and chief executive officer of Cargas Systems Inc.

“We’re excited to expand upon the diverse experience and expertise of our board of directors with these four new board members,” said board President Darryl Gordon in a news release. “Each individual brings enthusiasm and passion for the growth of Lancaster County’s workforce and will bring strategic perspectives and unique insights to the future success of the LCCTF.”

Adding new members will support the board’s mission to “ensure the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center has the materials, equipment and funding to provide the best in career training for high school and adult students,” according to the news release.

The foundation awards scholarships, workforce grants and funding to the more than 50 programs that the Lancaster County Career and Technology Center offers.