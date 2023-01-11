Nearly $100,000 in grants will go to Lancaster County Career & Technology Center faculty for new equipment to add to its classes for high school students and adults.

The $98,969.87 in grants from the Lancaster County Career & Technology Foundation will be allocated to four faculty members at the career and tech center’s Health Sciences, Mount Joy and Willow Street campuses.

The foundation “is excited to be able to invest in the future of the students of the career and tech center as they receive the best career training,” Jennifer Baker, the foundation’s executive director, said in a news release.

Rachel Sprecher, a faculty member for the dental assistant program at the Willow Street campus, will receive the largest sum - $43,800 for an intraoral scanner that can capture images of the surface and contours of patients’ teeth.

Another $33,000 will go to Lindsay Jones, director of the practical nursing program at the health sciences campus, for a realistic simulated infant that allows students to practice administering health care.

A grant of $15,000 covers the purchase of a Vetscan Imagyst Bundle for veterinary assistant program faculty member Lindsay Feerrar at the Willow Street campus. With the Vetscan technology, students can practice analyzing animal blood smear, fecal matter and urine to detect any health abnormalities.

Advanced health careers and introduction to health teachers Erin Maddox and Jessica Drager will receive $7,169.87 for a patient monitor and blood pressure training arms to practice monitoring live vital signs to simulate real life situations.

The foundation, established in 2003, raises funds to purchase materials for the career and tech center, financial assistance for students, tuition support and scholarships for post-secondary education.

In the current academic year, the career and tech center had nearly 200 students from public school districts on its waitlist as its campuses hit 92% capacity. Responding to a growing demand in trade training, the career and tech center added more rooms for welding technology and medical assistant classes in the last two years.

Lancaster’s career and tech center also received this year a $50,000 grant (the maximum allocated) from the Pennsylvania Department of Education to invest in equipment. The grant must be matched dollar-for-dollar from a local source.