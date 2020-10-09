Lancaster County Career & Technology is closing three campuses through Oct. 13 after the school was made aware that three students had positive COVID-19 tests since Monday.

In an update to students and parents, Stuart Savin, administrative director, said that the program is closing the Willow Street, Mount Joy and Brownstown high school campuses. Affected areas will undergo a deep cleaning and disinfection, Savin said.

However, the shutdown will not apply to the practical nursing program at the Health Science campus on Willow Street or the commercial driver’s training program in Mount Joy.

Administrators have begun contact tracing and will be contacting individuals to let them know if they need to quarantine, according to the release. The Pennsylvania Department of Health has also been notified.

“The LCCTC and our partnering Lancaster school districts take the pandemic extremely seriously and are committed to following our Health and Safety Plans,” Savin said. “These plans and the specific procedures they detail are our best hope for our students, staff, and faculty to remain healthy during the pandemic.”

As of Friday afternoon, the campuses are scheduled to reopen on Tuesday.

At least five dozen COVID-19 cases have been reported at Lancaster County schools since the academic year began.

The cases are spread across 13 school districts, plus a brick-and-mortar charter school in Lancaster City.

Reporting methods and information available has varied significantly from district to district. But, with no centralized state database on infections in schools, what is known is dependent on what districts have disclosed.

