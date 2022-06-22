Lancaster County Career & Technology Center - Brownstown, awarded certificates May 31 at Warwick High School.

The areas of study and the graduates are:

Architectural CAD/Design

Nayelis Anaya Colon, of Conestoga Valley School District; Norbelandis Arzuaga Bles, of Conestoga Valley School District; Matthew Benckert, of Manheim Township School District; Sujata Biswa, of Penn Manor School District; Sarah Clark, of Hempfield School District; Camille Cox, of Warwick School District; Anthony Desilva, of Columbia Borough School District; Cole King, of Eastern Lancaster County School District; Shai Madison, of Columbia Borough School District; Jeremy Sutton, of Conestoga Valley School District; and Elijah Ugalde, of Cocalico School District.

Cabinetmaking and Wood Technology

Mahleek Allen, of School District of Lancaster; Valera Benner, of Manheim Central School District; Luke Bixler, of Donegal School District; Malekhai Cruz, of Conestoga Valley School District; Autumn Culp, of Columbia Borough School District; Alex Harnish, of Warwick School District; Ethan Hurst, Ephrata Area School District; Dylan Larocca, of Manheim Central School District; Michael Martin, of Conestoga Valley School District; Hunter Minnich, of Manheim Central School District; Joseph Rodriguez, of Pequea Valley School District; Jayson Rodriguez Matos, of Hempfield School District; and Mason Weaver, of Manheim Central School District.

Commercial Art

Mary Anderson, of Warwick School District; Regan Andreas, of Manheim Township School District; Mckellan Barr, of Elizabethtown Area School District; Emma Dixon, of Elizabethtown Area School District; Giselle Eckman, of Penn Manor School District; Kylynn Frankford, of Conestoga Valley School District; Sarah Frey, of Manheim Township School District; Christopher Gomez, of Elizabethtown Area School District; Fiona Holland, of Warwick School District; Seth Horst, of Elizabethtown Area School District; Kove Leonard, of Lampeter-Strasburg School District; Talon Ludwig, of Manheim Township School District; Jaylynn Martin Ramos, of Conestoga Valley School District; Jorge Maximo Rodriguez, of Pequea Valley School District; Ian McCamant, of School District of Lancaster; Andy Ngo, of Penn Manor School District; Alizea Perez, of Manheim Township School District; Kamryn Pitts, of Hempfield School District; Natasha Rodriguez, of Penn Manor School District; Reilly Simpson, of Cocalico School District; and Kialeigh Wise, of Cocalico School District.

Computer Systems Technology

Kapil Adhikari, of Hempfield School District; Manolo Agosto, of Pequea Valley School District; Jordan Anderson-Brown, of School District of Lancaster; Liam Beck, of Hempfield School District; Sumit Ghimire, of Penn Manor School District; Joshua Gillenwater, of Penn Manor School District; Marquise Greer, of Ephrata Area School District; Samuel Hall, of Ephrata Area School District; Benjamin Heckert, of Penn Manor School District; Mark Hilton, of Conestoga Valley School District; Alexander Horst, of Hempfield School District; Lucas Horst, of Conestoga Valley School District; Kaedyn Kessler, of Manheim Township School District; Kodee Kong, of Hempfield School District; Caden Moore, of Manheim Central School District; Bailey Nolt, of Pequea Valley School District; Daniel Payne, of Solanco School District; Marcus Phillips, of Warwick School District; Ean Ross, of Penn Manor School District; Ryan Samson, of Hempfield School District; Beau Shreiner, of Warwick School District; Kyle Smith, of Penn Manor School District; Alexander Stuck, of Cocalico School District; Dakota Trimble, of Columbia Borough School District; and Jacob Zimmerman, of Ephrata Area School District.

Digital Design/Print Media

Colin Aronson, of Manheim Township School District; Andre Cole, of Manheim Township School District; Christopher Cosenzo, of Manheim Township School District; Jalen Dobson, of Columbia Borough School District; Dimitry Farkas, of Manheim Township School District; Dayton Farnquist, of Ephrata Area School District; Trevor Frey, of Manheim Central School District; Omar Henriquez, of Hempfield School District; Nathaniel Langerholc, of Lampeter-Strasburg School District; Alec Leschner, of Cocalico School District; Robert Myers, of Eastern Lancaster County School District; Nathan Nixon, of Solanco School District; Harrison Stein, of Conestoga Valley School District; and Jaime Torres, of Manheim Township School District.

Electrical Construction Technology

Carson Bachman, of Lampeter-Strasburg School District; Weston Bare, of Solanco School District; Trent Carbonneau, of Manheim Central School District; Elise Forrest, of Penn Manor School District; Alyssa Gaul, of Warwick School District; Cameron Howett, of Central School District; Evan LaBarre, of Hempfield School District; Kerr McCray, of Cocalico School District; Marshall Messner, of Ephrata Area School District; Sebastian Padilla Santos, of School District of Lancaster; GianCarlo Reyes, of School District of Lancaster; Jordan Rhoads, of Columbia Borough School District; Yoisel Roque Calzada, of Manheim Township School District; Zachary Sawadsky, of Manheim Central School District; Connor Smith, of Solanco School District; Carter Snurkowski, of Eastern Lancaster County School District; Zachary Stoudt, of Conestoga Valley School District; Dakoda Thomas, of Manheim Central School District; Evan Underwood, of Solanco School District; Connor Worley, of Ephrata Area School District; Aidan Yarberough, of Warwick School District; and Austin Youndt, of Cocalico School District.

HVAC/R

Edgar Ramiro Acte Caal, of Elizabethtown Area School District; Brian Archer, of Lampeter-Strasburg School District; Julio Ayala, of Manheim Township School District; Julian Bermudez, of Hempfield School District; Darren Brandt, of Hempfield School District; Austin Brubaker, of Warwick School District; Michael Dearolf, of Penn Manor School District; Guisieppi Diaz, of Conestoga Valley School District; Anthony Feliciano, of School District of Lancaster; Brandonn Frey, of Elizabethtown Area School District; Jacob Frost, of Pequea Valley School District; Tyler Goretzke, of Hempfield School District; Micheal Hilburn, of Elizabethtown Area School District; Ethan Hungerford, of Ephrata Area School District; Ryan Husted, of Hempfield School District; Gavin Jenkins, of Manheim Township School District; Jordan Matter, of Elizabethtown Area School District; Tyler Matthews, of Hempfield School District; Jason Mumma, of Pequea Valley School District; Nathan Paioletti, of Warwick School District; Nicholas Quinn, of Manheim Township School District; Seth Reece, of Columbia Borough School District; and Caleb Robison, of Hempfield School District.

Heavy Equipment Operations and Basic Maintenance

Nathan Arnold, of Solanco School District; Logan Bonholtzer, of Lampeter-Strasburg School District; Connor Bortner, of Hempfield School District; Carson Garver, of Lampeter-Strasburg School District; Jordan Henson, of Penn Manor School District; Seth Kessler, of Elizabethtown Area School District; Collin Kilgore, of Warwick School District; Michael King, of Solanco School District; Kristopher Lueke, of Hempfield School District; Alexander Myers, of Ephrata Area School District; Stuart Newswanger, of Lampeter-Strasburg School District; Draven Rodriguez, of Warwick School District; John Sauder, of Lampeter-Strasburg School District; and Austin Taluba, of Penn Manor School District.

Interactive Media and Web Design

Sarah Baker, of Conestoga Valley School District; Dylan Blantz, of Conestoga Valley School District; Michael Burns, of Eastern Lancaster County School District; Kyle Castetter, of Pequea Valley School District; Giselle Eckman, of Penn Manor School District; Brandon Folmar, of School District of Lancaster; Liligrace Foulk, of Conestoga Valley School District; Abigail Garcia, of School District of Lancaster; Tristan Gill, of Cocalico School District; Kyle Grisafi, of Cocalico School District; Cooper Honert, of Lampeter-Strasburg School District; Hayden Kipp, of School District of Lancaster; Colby Mann, of Ephrata Area School District; Lukas Miller, of Warwick School District; Ronan Morrison, of Warwick School District; Julieanne Nathan, of Eastern Lancaster County School District; Matthew Reintjes, of Eastern Lancaster County School District; Joseph Tamargo, of Solanco School District; and Jackson Weaver, of Lampeter-Strasburg School District.

Painting and Interior Finishes

Mathew Batista, of Columbia Borough School District; Jaiden Bermudez, of Hempfield School District; Evelyn Blaies, of Ephrata Area School District; Jahrel Curtis, of Donegal School District; Nicole Dorwart, of Manheim Township School District; Brianna Gerhart, of Warwick School District; Clara Kauffman, of Hempfield School District; Madisyn Kohler, of Solanco School District; Riley Lichvar, of Hempfield School District; Sajyn Neff, of Warwick School District; Galexia Pizarro, of Eastern Lancaster County School District; Rory Pratz, of Ephrata Area School District; Alani Rodriguez, of School District of Lancaster; Jose Rosa-Soto, of Hempfield School District; Jaffete Torres, of Hempfield School District; Mateo Vargas, of Hempfield School District; and Annika Zink, of Manheim Central School District.

Photography and Digital Imaging

Andrea Dyer, of Donegal School District; Kylie Freeman, of Cocalico School District; Colin Gilger, of Conestoga Valley School District; Desaree Gonzalez, of Eastern Lancaster County School District; Ryan Hoffman, of Lampeter-Strasburg School District; Sophia Mackison, of Donegal School District; Abigail Martin, of Ephrata Area School District; Andrew Phan, of Manheim Township School District; Alexis Prange, of Lampeter-Strasburg School District; Leonardo Rivera, of Penn Manor School District; Caitlin Schaefer, of Manheim Township School District; Jessica Shreiner, of Hempfield School District; Griffin Snyder, of Warwick School District; Bryann Stefani, of Elizabethtown Area School District; Hailey Wolf, of Manheim Central School District; and Brianna Ziobro, of Donegal School District.

Plumbing

Jesse Balderson, of Penn Manor School District; Victor Camejo Acevedo, of Manheim Township School District; Jonathan Curran, of Lampeter-Strasburg School District; Isaac Falcon, of Hempfield School District; Bailey Helmick, of Ephrata Area School District; Christian Kramer, of Eastern Lancaster County SD; Dru Maldonado, of Manheim Central School District; Mateo Nieves, of Manheim Township School District; Jonah Oberholtzer, of Elizabethtown Area School District; Aaron Patrick, of Lampeter-Strasburg School District; Leandro Rodriguez Gonzalez, of Manheim Township School District; Alexander Salvatore, of Donegal School District; Carl Schroeder, of Manheim Township School District; Matthew Tenbrink, of Conestoga Valley School District; Jeffrey Tennant, of Pequea Valley School District; Andrew Walker, of Warwick School District; and Nyaire Walker, of Lampeter-Strasburg School District.

Award recipients

Lancaster County Career & Technology Center-Brownstown campus held its awards ceremony May 31. The following are the award recipients:

Architectural CAD

Norbelandis Arzuaga Bles: WGAL Honor Roll, Best of the Class.

Sujata Biswa: LCCTC Foundation Scholarship and Millersville Woman’s Club.

Sarah Clark: Student of Merit.

Nayelis Colon: LCCTC Foundation, Lancaster County Code Association Scholarship.

Shai Madison: Student of Merit.

Elijah Ugalde: Outstanding Student and SkillsUSA.

Cabinetmaking and Millwork

Mahleek Allen: Student of Merit.

Michael Martin: Outstanding Student.

Mason Weaver: Student of Merit.

Commercial Art

Mary Anderson: Outstanding Student.

Chris Gomez: SkillsUSA and Student of Merit.

Fiona Holland: Student of Merit.

Computer Systems Technology

Samuel Hall: Outstanding Senior.

Lucas Horst: Student of Merit.

Caden Moore: SkillsUSA.

Kyle Smith: Student of Merit.

Digital Design/Print Media

Trevor Frey: LCCTC Foundation, Susquehanna Litho Club Scholarship.

Electrical Construction Technology

Elise Forrest: Student of Merit.

Kerr McCray: LCCT Foundation Workforce Grants.

Marshall Messner: LCCTC Workforce Grants.

Yoisel Pablo Rogue: LCCTC Workforce Grants.

Sebastian Padilla: LCCTC Workforce Grants and Most Improved.

Dakoda Thomas: LCCTC Workforce Grants and Outstanding Student.

HVAC

Mike Dearolf: Outstanding Senior.

Tyler Goretzke: Student of Merit.

Jordan Matter: Student of Merit.

Heavy Equipment Operations & Basic Maintenance

Michael King: Student of Merit.

Draven Rodriguez: Student of Merit.

Austin Taluba: Outstanding Senior.

Interactive Media/Web Design

Michael Burns: Student of Merit.

Hayden Kipp: Student of Merit.

Lukas Miller: Outstanding Senior.

Julieanne Nathan: SkillsUSA.

Materials Handling & Logistics

Jordan Howard: LCCTC Workforce Grants and Outstanding Student.

Logan Kempton: LCCTC Teachers’ Association Award.

Lysander Lauer: LCCTC Workforce Grants.

Autumn Peelor: Student of Merit.

Kyle Snyder: LCCTC Foundation Workforce Grants and Student of Merit.

Painting and Interior Finishes

Nicole Dorwart: Outstanding Student and SkillsUSA.

Alani Rodriguez: Student of Merit and Towne Club of Lancaster, Technical School Scholarship.

JoseRosa Soto: Student of Merit.

Photography

Andrea Dyer: Student of Merit.

Andrew Phan: Student of Merit.

Caitlin Schaefer: Outstanding Student.

Plumbing

Jesse Balderson: Lancaster County Historical Society.

Mathew Cruz: Student of Merit.

Carl Schroeder: Outstanding Student.