Lancaster County Career & Technology Center - Willow Street, awarded certificates May 30 at LCBC Manheim.

The areas of study and the graduates are:

Animal Production Science and Technology

Morgan Appler, of Penn Manor School District; Madison DiStefano, of Cocalico School District; Alyson Fisher, of Warwick School District; Kara Gerhart, of Cocalico School District; Abigail Hahn, of Warwick School District; Haley Schoener, of Cocalico School District; Timothy Sheetz, of Manheim Central School District; Abigail Walborn, of Penn Manor School District; and Gabriella Whitmore, of School District of Lancaster.

Automotive Technology

Adrian Aguirre Mora, of Penn Manor School District; Griffin Baker, of School District of Lancaster; Anthony Barone, of Lampeter-Strasburg School District; Petit Remy Bongongo, of Penn Manor School District; Nathan Boring, of Warwick School District; Adam Chernovsky, of Eastern Lancaster County School District; Xavier Cruz-Hill, of Ephrata Area School District; Mason Dalmas, of Eastern Lancaster County School District; Mitchell Deibert, of Warwick School District; Kyler Denlinger, of Penn Manor School District; Michael Dougherty, Jr., of Penn Manor School District; Marcello Duran, of Columbia Borough School District; Teron Esbenshade, of Warwick School District; Hailey Frey, of Manheim Central School District; Cole Fryberger, of Cocalico School District; Michael Garvin, Jr., of Solanco School District; Dakota Geib, of Warwick School District; Joshua Gipe, of Ephrata Area School District; Mitchell Greenawalt, of Hempfield School District; Carter Griest, of Cocalico School District; Conner Griest, of Cocalico School District; Ethan Herr, of Cocalico School District; Daniel Hicks, of Eastern Lancaster County School District; Michael Hillworth, of Eastern Lancaster County School District; Callan Hirschmann, of Manheim Township School District; Ashton Jones, of Elizabethtown Area School District; Aiden Jones, of Hempfield School District; Collin Landis, of Penn Manor School District; Nathaniel Lehman, of Warwick School District; Andrew Lockman, of Cocalico School District; Brian Maldonado, of Elizabethtown Area School District; Nathanyil Mansir, of Manheim Central School District; Collin Martin, of Conestoga Valley School District; Connor McGinnis, of Eastern Lancaster County School District; Austin Mentzer, of Eastern Lancaster County School District; Detric Mitchell, of Ephrata Area School District; Jack Mousch, of Conestoga Valley School District; Dylan Mummert, of Cocalico School District; Keniel Ofray Arroyo, of School District of Lancaster; Michael Pizarro, of Eastern Lancaster County School District; Timothy Powell, of Columbia Borough School District; Alejandra Ramirez, of Ephrata Area School District; Damian Redcay, of Manheim Central School District; Dylan Reich, of Cocalico School District; Alex Rodriguez, of Manheim Township School District; Jesus Rodriguez-Caraballo, of Hempfield School District; Tye-Christian Santos, of Manheim Township School District; Casey Schock, of Lampeter-Strasburg School District; Sebastian Segarra, of School District of Lancaster; Tyler Shank, of Penn Manor School District; Dawson Shreiner, of Warwick School District; Owen Small, of Hempfield School District; Leann Stormfeltz, of Manheim Central School District; Damien Strong, of Solanco School District; Christopher Stroup, of Elizabethtown Area School District; Andy Su, of Hempfield School District; Brett Taylor, of Elizabethtown Area School District; Braiden Trusty, of Manheim Central School District; Bernardo Valentin, of Conestoga Valley School District; Daniel Valentin, of Conestoga Valley School District; Matthew Vasyanovich, of Penn Manor School District; Yandel Velazquez Velazquez, of Ephrata Area School District; Justin Weaver, of Warwick School District; Grace Witmer, of Warwick School District; Dagan Zimmerman, of Elizabethtown Area School District; and Brendan Zimmerman, of Penn Manor School District.

Collision Repair

Jomar Alcantara Mena, of Manheim Township School District; Mason Byrne, of Ephrata Area School District; Chase Daye, of Hempfield School District; Gavin Dougherty, of Hempfield School District; Joshua Douthett, of Pequea Valley School District; Aden Herr, of Solanco School District; Ryan Kauffman, of Donegal School District; Cole Lawhorne, of Manheim Central School District; Alex Lizardi Laracuente, of Penn Manor School District; Chase Mowrer, of Hempfield School District; Nikolas Nace, of Hempfield School District; Logan Pittman, of Solanco School District; Kaden Riehl, of Manheim Township School District; Kemuel Rosario, of Conestoga Valley School District; Gordon Sellers, of Hempfield School District; Logan Stoltzfus, of School District of Lancaster; Braden Strawser, of Columbia Borough School District; Misael Torres, of Manheim Township School District; Yancy Turner, of Manheim Central School District; Deddrick Weir, of Elizabethtown Area School District; and Braden Wesner, of Manheim Central School District.

Dental Assistant

Lauren Cogan, of Lampeter-Strasburg School District; Madelyn Diener, of Manheim Township School District; Heaven Dubois, of School District of Lancaster; Abigale Esposito, of Solanco School District; Jillian Fisher, of Cocalico School District; Curtis Fuller, of Solanco School District; Rebecca Harper, of Solanco School District; Tania Herrera Sanchez, of Pequea Valley School District; Kevine Kurembereza, of School District of Lancaster; Caidyn Leed, of Ephrata Area School District; Rachael Linkey, adult student; Julia Loercher, of Manheim Central School District; Cadye Means, of Eastern Lancaster County School District; Greysha Molina Sterling, of Penn Manor School District; Keymara Myers, of School District of Lancaster; Daniela Olivo Batista, of School District of Lancaster; Denisis Olivo Batista, School District of Lancaster; Kinsey Rhoads, of Solanco School District; Dominic Smith, of Donegal School District; Ava Stoltzfus, of Lampeter-Strasburg School District; Isabelle Striebich, of Warwick School District; and Bryan Vinasco, of Penn Manor School District.

Diesel Equipment Technology

Jay Baker, of Solanco School District; Drew Brouse, of Donegal School District; Set Campbell, of Solanco School District; Nolan Crispeno, of Manheim Township School District; Adam Cummings, of Solanco School District; Tyler Frey, of Penn Manor School District; Jayvian Gonzalez-Calle, of Eastern Lancaster County School District; Zachary Hollenbaugh, of Pequea Valley School District; Joseph Kirk, of Solanco School District; Matthew Lowe, of Penn Manor School District; Zander Miller, of Manheim Central School District; Daniel Painter, of Conestoga Valley School District; Zacheriah Phillips, of Penn Manor School District; Jared Richardson, of Elizabethtown Area School District; Ava Rielly, of Elizabethtown Area School District; Luis Rodriguez, of School District of Lancaster; Carter Sauder, of Cocalico School District; Jorden Stockton, of Cocalico School District; Mason Swanger, of Elizabethtown Area School District; Cole Thome, of Penn Manor School District; Jedadiah Thompson, of Elizabethtown Area School District; Brianna Wakefield, of Columbia Borough School District; Kelsey Warner, of Penn Manor School District; and Wyatt Wolgemuth, of Conestoga Valley School District.

Medical Assistant

Elizabeth Aitken, adult student; Kristal Amarante, of Ephrata Area School District; Dynasty Arenas, of Columbia Borough School District; Brooke Bennett, of Cocalico School District; Manaika Bonzile, of Hempfield School District; Shaniqua Boots, of Lampeter-Strasburg School District; Kimberly Cerda, of School District of Lancaster; Skyler Collins, of Penn Manor School District; Noreliz De Jesus Ortiz, of Penn Manor School District; Caden Dean, of Penn Manor School District; Kailey DiPaolo, of Hempfield School District; Brittney Disario, adult student; Keara Fahnestock, of Elizabethtown Area School District; Aliana Flores, of Manheim Township School District; Ashlee Gonzalez, of Hempfield School District; Daniel Gonzalez, of Manheim Township School District; Aniyah Gray, of Manheim Township School District; Madison Harry, of Elizabethtown Area School District; Jada Hottenstein, of Hempfield School District; Priscille Juin, of Manheim Township School District; Karen Gicella Lopez Lopez, of Conestoga Valley School District; Joselyn Medina, of Manheim Central School District; Jina Newton, of Lampeter-Strasburg School District; Miriam Purdy-Parada, of Warwick School District; Danielys Rivera Torres, of Hempfield School District; Leah Shoemaker, adult student; Yajaira Sixtos Acuapa, of Ephrata Area School District; Mary Thomas, adult student; Breonna Thompson, of Manheim Township School District; Learsie Vazquez, of Hempfield School District; Mu Mu Wa, of Warwick School District; and Alivia Watson, of Hempfield School District.

Nursing Assistant/Home Health Aide

Kiera Brown, of Columbia Borough School District; India Crews, of Manheim Township School District; Abby Doss, of Manheim Central School District; Quinn Edwards, of Hempfield School District; Liyana Fakrudeen, of Pequea Valley School District; Malaysha Garcia, of Solanco School District; Eric Gonzalez, of Conestoga Valley School District; Jordan Hamilton, of Hempfield School District; Kendall Himelright, of Solanco School District; Madison Hornbaker, of Donegal School District; Alexia Jahic, of Hempfield School District; Katelynn Johnson, of Solanco School District; Madison Jones, of Manheim Township School District; Daphkar Joseph, of Hempfield School District; Walemswka Joseph, of Hempfield School District; Elene Keares, of Manheim Township School District; Jesslyn Lopez, of Penn Manor School District; Paulina Maya, of Elizabethtown Area School District; Kaylah Miller, of Manheim Central School District; Annabelle Montpetit, of Ephrata Area School District; Jaelizzaih Moore, of Columbia Borough School District; Yeselisse Olmeda, of Hempfield School District; Jomelys Perez, of Hempfield School District; Dalinette Perez, of School District of Lancaster; Reya Rai, of Manheim Township School District; Dayana Roberts, of Columbia Borough School District; BrookeLynn Shirk, of Ephrata Area School District; Makayla Smith, of Hempfield School District; Alexia Vargas, of Hempfield School District; Alizae Vasquez, of Penn Manor School District; and Isaiah Wilson, of Penn Manor School District.

Patient Care Technician

Jessica Barnes, of Solanco School District; Mileena Brasile, of Donegal School District; Hope Bronokoski, of Donegal School District; Gavin Buhl, of Pequea Valley School District; Jaylynn Eckman, of Conestoga Valley School District; Jihzaiah Everett, of Hempfield School District; Jayla Flowers, of Manheim Central School District; Savanah Healy, of Ephrata Area School District; Kanya Hines, of Hempfield School District; Anhelina Kuchuk, of Ephrata Area School District; Kayla Ludwig, of Ephrata Area School District; Lexie Nelson, of Manheim Central School District; Matthew Nguyen, of Manheim Township School District; Danielle Orzechowski, of Ephrata Area School District; Ohneiyah Rivera, of Manheim Township School District; and Aliyah Shelley, of Donegal School District.

Power Sport Technology

Jessica Barnes, of Solanco School District; Delano Bermudez, of Conestoga Valley School District; Ayden Burkey, of Elizabethtown Area School District; Braden Caldwell, of Solanco School District; Dominick Cooper, of Solanco School District; Ryan Dean, of Manheim Township School District; Mason Doughty, of Solanco School District; Ryder Eckroth, of Elizabethtown Area School District; Hunter Erb, of Penn Manor School District; Dominick Finerty, of Conestoga Valley School District; Conner Fulkerson, of Conestoga Valley School District; Cohen Henry, of Elizabethtown Area School District; Austin McDade, of Manheim Township School District; Devon Moose, of Penn Manor School District; Elijah Nash, of Manheim Township School District; John Rinier, of Manheim Central School District; Steven Rivas, of Columbia Borough School District; Jaheim Rodriguez, of Penn Manor School District; Joshua Stock, of Penn Manor School District; Jonathan Thompson-Myer, of Solanco School District; and Carter Trout, of Penn Manor School District.

Veterinary Assistant

Olivia Beard, of Ephrata Area School District; Gabrielle Blake, of Donegal School District; Lanazia Brown, of School District of Lancaster; Annaliesse Colon, of School District of Lancaster; Tabatha Cox, of Solanco School District; Regina England, of Solanco School District; Caitlin Enteria, of Warwick School District; Kira Fritz, of Lampeter-Strasburg School District; Grace Fry, of Solanco School District; Cari Gappa, of Hempfield School District; Hannah Good, of School District of Lancaster; Skylar Groff, of Warwick School District; Abbigail Harmon, of Manheim Township School District; Colton Hess, of Penn Manor School District; Brianna Hooton, of Manheim Township School District; Hannah Hostetter, of Manheim Central School District; Brielle Huss, of Manheim Township School District; Ashlyn Imhoff, of Solanco School District; Hannah Jenney, of Donegal School District; Mikayla Keller, of Penn Manor School District; Cheyenne Knaub, of School District of Lancaster; Kylie Koenig, of Donegal School District; Reagan Kramer, of Donegal School District; Marissa Lawrence, of Donegal School District; Destiny Leed, of Solanco School District; Tori Long, of Manheim Central School District; Alliana Menickella, of Cocalico School District; Marilea Miller, of Warwick School District; Colleen Murphy, of Hempfield School District; Lexis Murphy, of Warwick School District; Kavin Phillips, of Ephrata Area School District; Abigail Puello, of Manheim Township School District; Dylan Reeser, of Conestoga Valley School District; Angelique Rivera, of Lampeter-Strasburg School District; Devon Roush, of Elizabethtown Area School District; Mekenzie Rudy, of Manheim Township School District; Alicia Salomon, of School District of Lancaster; Kevin Toms, of Donegal School District; Bradlee Witkosky, of Manheim Central School District; and Ava Yudenko, of Cocalico School District.

Welding Technology

Mayson Brallier, of Eastern Lancaster County School District; Landon Clouser, of Conestoga Valley School District; Bradin Weaver, of Conestoga Valley School District; and Dayson Wynn, of Conestoga Valley School District.

Welding Technology Level 1

Jonsel Alvarez, of Conestoga Valley School District.

Award recipients

Lancaster County Career & Technology Center-Willow Street campus held its awards ceremony May 30. The following are the award recipients:

Animal Production Science & Technology

Kara Gerhart: Outstanding Student.

Abigail Hahn: LCCTF Workforce Grant and Willow Street Faculty Workforce Award.

Aiden Jones: LCCTF Louis & Dick Vermeil Scholarship.

Abigail Walborn: Millersville Women’s Club Award.

Gabriella Whitmore: Student of Merit.

Automotive Technology

Griffin Baker: LCCTF Susquehanna Auto Workforce Grant.

Anthony Joseph (AJ) Barone: LCCTF Louis & Dick Vermeil Scholarship.

Connor Greist: Student of Merit.

Carter Griest: LCCTF Susquehanna Auto Workforce Grant and Outstanding Student.

Dan Hicks: Outstanding Student.

Andrew Lockman: LCCTF Susquehanna Auto Workforce Grant.

Detric Mitchell: Outstanding Student.

Dylan Reich: Student of Merit.

Chris Stroup: Student of Merit.

Collision Repair

Alex J. Lizardi-Laracuente: LCCTF Workforce Grant.

Kaden Riehl: Outstanding Student.

Logan Stoltzfus: Student of Merit.

Dental Assistant

Lauren Cogan: Outstanding Student.

Madelyn Diener: LCCTF Workforce Grant.

Kevine Kurembereza: LCCTF Healthcare Scholarship.

Remi Linkey: Outstanding Student.

Cayde Means: Student of Merit.

Diesel Equipment Technology

Daniel Painter: Student of Merit.

Brianna Wakefield: Outstanding Student.

Medical Assistant

Manaika Bonzile: LCCTF Ashland Foundation and Student of Merit.

Brittney Disario: Outstanding Student.

Priscille Juin: Outstanding Student.

Mary Thomas: Student of Merit.

Nursing Assistant

India Crews: Outstanding Student.

Madison Hornbaker: Student of Merit.

Jesslyn Lopez: Student of Merit and Millersville Women’s Club Award.

Kayla Miller: Student of Merit.

Patient Care Technician

Mileena Brasile: LCCTF Workforce Grant.

Jayla Flowers: Outstanding Student.

Kayla Ludwig: Student of Merit and Willow Street Faculty Scholarship.

Power Sports Technology

Darrell Barnett: LCCTF Workforce Grant.

Aiden Burkey: Outstanding Student.

Mason Doughty: LCCTF Workforce Grant.

Hunter Erb: LCCTF Workforce Grant.

Cohen Henry: Student of Merit.

Joshua Stock: LCCTF Susquehanna Auto Workforce Grant.

Veterinary Assistant

Hannah Hostetter: LCCTC PN Scholarship (Vet Tech) and Outstanding Student.

Brielle Huss: Student of Merit.

Cheyenna Knaub: Student of Merit.

Kylie Koenig: Student of Merit.

Dylan Reeser: LCCTF General Scholarship.

Kevin Toms: LCCTF Workforce Grant.

Welding

Mayson Brallier: Student of Merit.

Dayson Wynn: Outstanding Student.