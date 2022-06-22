Lancaster County Career & Technology Center - Willow Street, awarded certificates May 31 at LCBC Manheim.

The areas of study and the graduates are:

Animal Production Science and Technology

Kassandra Carrion, of School District of Lancaster; Lena Cooney, of Solanco School District; Gabriella Distefano, of Cocalico School District; Bobbie Ditzler, of Penn Manor School District; and Brynne Lehman, of Ephrata Area School District.

Automotive Technology

Joshua Achey, of Manheim Township School District; Aaron-Joseph Allen, of Penn Manor School District; Travis Amsbaugh, of Cocalico School District; Jonathan Arrell, of Warwick School District; Jeremy Bair, of Eastern Lancaster County School District; Keyron Bair, of Penn Manor School District; Adyson Barnhardt, of Cocalico School District; Robert Bird, of Solanco School District; Adam Blankenmyer, of Warwick School District; Brady Boyer, of Warwick School District; Justin Breland, of Manheim Central School District; Colten Brubaker, of Cocalico School District; Dylan Bryson, of Eastern Lancaster County School District; Ryan Burkholder, of Cocalico School District; Paul Cartwright, of Ephrata Area School District; Cody Clark, of Donegal School District; Andrew Colabove, of Cocalico School District; David Cruz, of Eastern Lancaster County School District; Gunnar Dunlap, of Hempfield School District; Caiden Frederick, of Cocalico School District; Ian Glick, of Conestoga Valley School District; Samuel Greenawalt, of Elizabethtown Area School District; Alexis Guzman Santiago, of Penn Manor School District; Devin Hall, of Lampeter-Strasburg School District; Edward Hauk, of Hempfield School District; Troy Hertzog, of Columbia Borough School District; Ty Interrante, of Hempfield School District; Addison Johnson, of Elizabethtown Area School District; Joeffrey Jules, of Conestoga Valley School District; Zackary Kester, of Manheim Township School District; Theo Ketchum, of Hempfield School District; Lenai King, of Penn Manor School District; Nathaniel Kirchner, of Conestoga Valley School District; Vaughn Klausmair, of Hempfield School District; Josue Marente, of Conestoga Valley School District; Corbin Mccollough, of Warwick School District; Chase Mclain, of Ephrata Area School District; Angel Morales Santiago, of School District of Lancaster; Hunter Morrison, of Columbia Borough School District; Kylan Mott, of Donegal School District; Hunter Musser, of Solanco School District; Carlos Ortiz, of School District of Lancaster; Connor Parkhill, of Cocalico School District; Joshua Patrushev, of Ephrata Area School District; Chande Reyes, School District of Lancaster; Yulianna Rivas, of Columbia Borough School District; Devin Ruhl, of Manheim Central School District; Christopher Santos-Ortiz, of Cocalico School District; Mason Sensenig, of Conestoga Valley School District; Dustin Shaffner, of Conestoga Valley School District; Christopher Smith, of Penn Manor School District; Harmony Smyth, of Lampeter-Strasburg School District; James Stauffer, of Cocalico School District; Nicholas Stewart, of Donegal School District; Parker Strohl, of Cocalico School District; Joshua Torres, of Warwick School District; Kameron Weaver, of Cocalico School District; and Jessica Wilson, of Penn Manor School District.

Collision Repair

Matthew Arocha, of Manheim Township School District; Tyler Fahnestock, of Manheim Central School District; Gaige Fahr, of Manheim Central School District; Gavin Friday, of Conestoga Valley School District; Jose Fuentes, of Conestoga Valley School District; Cameron Gerhart, of Manheim Central School District; Jaden Gomez, of Penn Manor School District; Harry Gonzalez, of Donegal School District; Alexa Hooton, of Manheim Township School District; Gerald Huber, of Elizabethtown Area School District; James Kensavath, of Manheim Central School District; Jax Lea-Lingle, of Manheim Central School District; Jessmanuel Melendez-Morales, of Eastern Lancaster County School District; Cody Miller, of Elizabethtown Area School District; Sierra Mowrer, of Hempfield School District; Austin O'Donnell, of Solanco School District; Jayden Quigley, of Hempfield School District; Orlando Rodriguez, of Eastern Lancaster County School District; Landyn Sawyer-Peters, of Manheim Central School District; Briana Schweitzer, of Ephrata Area School District; Hunter Sheets, of Solanco School District; and Mason Stief, of Manheim Central School District.

Dental Assistant

Camille Blackwell, of Conestoga Valley School District; Anderson Cuz Chub, of Pequea Valley School District; Thomas Daly, of Penn Manor School District; Mckenna Defalcis, of Penn Manor School District; Ajaysia Falcon, of Manheim Township School District; Krystal Fritz, of Hempfield School District; Lauren Gerhart, of Manheim Central School District; Jessa Krchnar, of Manheim Township School District; Elayna Lira, of Donegal School District; Shawna Martin, of Ephrata Area School District; Rozalyn Miller, of Manheim Central School District; Isabelle Schannauer, of Cocalico School District; Jordyn Smith, of Cocalico School District; and Jazmyne Wanger, of Penn Manor School District.

Diesel Equipment Technology

Cameron Barr, of Solanco School District; Brennan Boyce, of Pequea Valley School District; Thomas Boyer, of Cocalico School District; Dayan Brocious, of Elizabethtown Area School District; Angela Coffman, of Elizabethtown Area School District; Justin Emlet, of Columbia Borough School District; Cameron Getz, of Solanco School District; George Gordon, of Solanco School District; Brandon Hamilton, of Warwick School District; Brendan Heisler, of Solanco School District; Benjamin Hicks, of School District of Lancaster; Michael Hoskins, of Penn Manor School District; Benjamin Kelly, of Warwick School District; Jacob Kerdeman, of Manheim Central School District; Shaun Koppenhaver, of Warwick School District; Trey Marin, of Hempfield School District; Hunter Minnich, of Elizabethtown Area School District; John Rinier, of Manheim Central School District; Erik Severein, of Conestoga Valley School District; Dakota Shotts, of Solanco School District; Adam Skelton, of Conestoga Valley School District; Jason Todd, of Solanco School District; and Brady Weaver, of Warwick School District.

Introduction to Construction Careers

Matthew Raeford, of School District of Lancaster

Introduction to Health Careers

Amya Pagan, of School District of Lancaster;

Introduction to Manufacturing Careers

Jeremiah Lugo, of Manheim Township School District

Medical Assistant

Gardinya Al-Khazale, of Penn Manor School District; Roilan Alvarez, of Hempfield School District; Paula Arguello Lopez, of Ephrata Area School District; Jenna Baney, of Hempfield School District; Katie Barats-Moyer, of Cocalico School District; Krystal Brown, of Cocalico School District; Haylee Byers, of Solanco School District; Nazari Candelaria, of Conestoga Valley School District; Leah Gappa, of Hempfield School District; Emma Grego, of Solanco School District; Karlie Hess, of Penn Manor School District; Larissa Hess, of Penn Manor School District; Brooke Johnson, of Penn Manor School District; Deidre Keller, of Solanco School District; Luisa Ana Maciel Sanchez, of Conestoga Valley School District; Solymar Maldonado Rosario, of Conestoga Valley School District; Kirsten Martin, of Solanco School District; Marissa Mayo, of Manheim Township School District; Leah Minnich, of Manheim Central School District; Mayelin Polanco Aponte, School District of Lancaster; Alicia Quinones, of Manheim Township School District; Jah'dez Santos, of Ephrata Area School District; Romi Schmid, of Hempfield School District; Noah Schultze, of Eastern Lancaster County School District; Elizabeth Small, of Solanco School District; Page Spayd, of Cocalico School District; Natalie Stegeman, of Eastern Lancaster County School District; Lajhai Twyman, of Penn Manor School District; Ruth Valdez-Feliz, of Penn Manor School District; Arieanna Vasquez, of Hempfield School District; Grace Vega, of Warwick School District; Melissa Welch, of Manheim Township School District; and Alexis Wood, of Penn Manor School District.

Nursing Assistant/Home Health Aide

Jorrdynne Battillo, of Penn Manor School District; Kaylee Brubaker, of Penn Manor School District; Molly Dannelley, of Elizabethtown Area School District; Destiny Evans, of Penn Manor School District; Ashlyn Flowers, of Hempfield School District; Aubrey Haldeman, of Cocalico School District; Gabriell Kauffman, of Eastern Lancaster County School District; Kassidy Martin, of Hempfield School District; Mathilda Mehrenberg, of Penn Manor School District; Dominic Mejia Rosario, of Penn Manor School District; Ashley Mueller, of Donegal School District; Katrina Musser, of Penn Manor School District; Hannah Mylin, of Donegal School District; An Nguyen, of School District of Lancaster; Miranda Ober, of Manheim Central School District; Lillian Parks, of Solanco School District; Caydance Parmer, of Eastern Lancaster County School District; Alyssa Perry, of Warwick School District; Haylee Ramcharan, of Manheim Central School District; Brianna Redcay, of Elizabethtown Area School District; Alianis Rentas, of Penn Manor School District; Makenzie Rivera, of Ephrata Area School District; Alizea Rodriguez, School District of Lancaster; Jennie Rosenberg, of Penn Manor School District; Emily Russell, of Conestoga Valley School District; Avalon Seibel, of Ephrata Area School District; Chayla Slusser, of Cocalico School District; Makena Snyder, of Manheim Central School District; Anastazia Stoner, of Manheim Central School District; Amber Sweigart, of Ephrata Area School District; Hernestina Velasco, of Manheim Central School District; Hannah Whitehouse, of Manheim Central School District; and Jayda York, of Cocalico School District;

Patient Care Technician

Hailie Dawson, of Ephrata Area School District; Haileigh Flaud, of Conestoga Valley School District; Mya Gonzalez, of School District of Lancaster; Nivea Green, of Donegal School District; Julie-AnnaJohnson, of Solanco School District; Jillian Lawrence, of Donegal School District; Cheyenne Oberdorf, of Lampeter-Strasburg School District; Lisa Peng, of Manheim Central School District; Katelyn Pilsner, of Manheim Central School District; Evynn Reider, of Elizabethtown Area School District; Tatyanna Roldan, of Penn Manor School District; Kiara Rosario, of Conestoga Valley School District; Kassidy Sedler, of Conestoga Valley School District; Kylee Shopf, of Elizabethtown Area School District; Kellina Toro, of Ephrata Area School District; Noel Watson, of Conestoga Valley School District; Katelyn Watts, of Penn Manor School District; and Sabrina Zamatayeva, of Ephrata Area School District.

Power Sport Technology

Wade Adams, of Solanco School District; Aydan Bracken, of Penn Manor School District; Dakota Janesky, of Penn Manor School District; Jeremiah Miller, of Conestoga Valley School District; Kohen Murphy, of Solanco School District; Autumn O'Brien, of Penn Manor School District; Christian Quick, of Cocalico School District; Matthew Ritchey, of Manheim Central School District; Sarah Roland, of Penn Manor School District; Zachary Roush, of Elizabethtown Area School District; Maeda Sampson, of Cocalico School District; Eric Shaiebly, of Penn Manor School District; Braydon Smith, of Manheim Central School District; Jeffrey Stockton, of Manheim Central School District; Brian Wagner, of Penn Manor School District; and Chase Yeager, of Penn Manor School District.

Veterinary Assistant

Emma Backes, of Eastern Lancaster County School District; Kyra Benner, of Lampeter-Strasburg School District; Lolita Bollinger Elizabethtown Area School District; Noraa Brandt, of Hempfield School District; Bryanna Buch, of Eastern Lancaster County School District; Greenlee Cochran, of Donegal School District; Josiangelly Cosme Negron, of Conestoga Valley School District; Abigail DeArmitt, of Elizabethtown Area School District; Alina Diaz Morales, of Manheim Township School District; Storm Flowers, of Elizabethtown Area School District; Kaitlyn Foy, of Elizabethtown Area School District; Elizabeth Friedrichs, of Elizabethtown Area School District; Alisha Garber, of Elizabethtown Area School District; Jaden Hagelgans-Billetdeaux, of Hempfield School District; Zachary Hershey, of Manheim Township School District; Ella High, of Cocalico School District; Jonathan Hinkle, of Elizabethtown Area School District; Aidan Hirschmann, of Manheim Township School District; Elissia Huss, of Warwick School District; Maddyson Lasalvia, of Manheim Township School District; Connor Leisey, of Cocalico School District; Elizabeth Lewis, of Elizabethtown Area School District; Kallie Lutz, of Warwick School District; Hope May, of Donegal School District; Jordan McElroy, of Solanco School District; Olivia Menard, of Columbia Borough School District; Michael Moyer, of Pequea Valley School District; Vy Nguyen, of Warwick School District; Jaelyn Olmeda, of Solanco School District; Joel Pagan Gracia, of Conestoga Valley School District; Faith Patrella, of Warwick School District; Hannah Perkins, of Penn Manor School District; Riley Rennix, of Hempfield School District; Gordon Russell, of Cocalico School District; Morgan Sands, of Elizabethtown Area School District; Ariel Seda, of Elizabethtown Area School District; Hailee Shaub, of Pequea Valley School District; Sierra Shoff, of Hempfield School District; Allison Spangler, of Penn Manor School District; Alivia Timinski, of Ephrata Area School District; Adelyn Turner, of Elizabethtown Area School District; Connor Uleary, of Cocalico School District; Patricia Unruh, of Eastern Lancaster County School District; Elise Wagner, of Donegal School District; Jocelyn Wagner, of Penn Manor School District; Emma Walton, of Elizabethtown Area School District; Alicia Yudenko, of Eastern Lancaster County School District; and Chelsea Zaborskiy, of Solanco School District.

Award recipients

Lancaster County Career & Technology Center-Willow Street campus held its awards ceremony May 31. The following are the award recipients:

Animal Production Science & Technology

Student of Merit-Animal Production Science & Technology: Lena Cooney.

Outstanding Student-Animal Production Science & Technology: Gabriella DiStefano.

Student of Merit-Animal Production Science & Technology: Bobbie Ditzler.

Student of Merit- Veterinary Assistant: Elissia Huss.

DeKalb Agricultural Accomplishment Award: Brynne Lehman.

Automotive Technology

Outstanding Student-Automotive Technology: Robert Bird.

Student of Merit-Automotive Technology: Gunnar Dunlap, Ian Glick, Zackary Kester, Nathaniel Kirchner and Christopher Smith.

Collision Repair

Student of Merit Collision Repair: Matthew Arocha.

Outstanding Student-Collision Repair: Sierra Mowrer.

Student of Merit-Collision Repair: Mason Stief.

Dental Assistant

Student of Merit, Secondary-Dental Assistant: Anderson Cuz.

Millersville Women’s Club Achievement-Dental Assistant: Thomas Daily.

Student of Merit, Secondary-Dental Assistant: Krystal Fritz.

LCCTC Faculty Award Recipient: Lauren Gerhart.

Student of Merit, Adult-Dental Assistant: Angelica Jones and Hannah Alex Linkey.

LCCTF LCCTC PN Scholarship: Elayna Lira.

LCCTC Faculty Scholarship Recipient: Elayna Lira.

Outstanding Student, Adult-Dental Assistant: Justine Maust.

Outstanding Student-Secondary Dental Assistant: Jazmyne Wanger.

Diesel Equipment Technology

Outstanding Student-Diesel: Cameron Barr.

Student of Merit-Diesel: Angela Coffman, Cameron Getz, Brendan Heisler, Shaun Koppenhaver, Adam Skelton and Brady Weaver.

LCCTF Workforce Grant: Erik Severein, Brady Weaver.

Medical Assistant

LCCT Foundation Scholarship: Jenna Baney.

Outstanding Student, Secondary-Medical Assistant: Jenna Baney.

Student of Merit-Medical Assistant: Emma Grego and Mayelin Polanco Aponte.

Millersville Women’s Club Achievement-Medical Assistant: Ruth Valdez-Feliz.

Outstanding Student, Post-Secondary-Medical Assistant: Naomi Wenger.

Nursing Assistant

Outstanding Student-Nursing Assistant: Ashlynn Flowers.

Ashland Foundation: Aubrey Haldeman.

Student of Merit-Nursing Assistant: Aubrey Haldeman.

WGAL Outstanding Senior: Hannah Mylin.

Outstanding Student-Nursing Assistant: Hannah Mylin.

Student of Merit-Nursing Assistant: Miranda Ober.

Patient Care Technician

Student of Merit-Patient Care Technician: Nivea Green and Cheyenne Oberdorf.

Outstanding Student-Patient Care Technician: Katie Pilsner.

Power Sports Technology

Student of Merit-Power Sport Technology: Connor Deemer and Dakota Janesky.

LCCTC Faculty Award Recipient: Kohen Murphy.

Outstanding Student-Power Sport Technology: Mason Rabuck.

Student of Merit-Power Sport Technology: Eric Shaiebly.

Veterinary Assistant

Outstanding Student-Veterinary Assistant: Elizabeth Friedrichs.

Student of Merit-Veterinary Assistant: Jaden Hagelgans and Emma Walton.