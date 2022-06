Lancaster County Career & Technology Center - Mount Joy awarded certificates May 31 at Hempfield High School.

The areas of study and the graduates are:

Advanced Health Careers

Emily Astheimer, of Solanco High School; Gabriella Cuesta, of Conestoga Valley High School; Kendall Davies, of Elizabethtown Area High School; Ella Dehmey, of Elizabethtown Area High School; Christine Emswiler, of Donegal High School; Leah Fry, of Columbia Junior/Senior High School; Ashmita Gautam, of Penn Manor High School; Charlotte Hershey, of Elizabethtown Area High School; Shea Justiniano, of Conestoga Valley High School; Alyssa Kreider, of Elizabethtown Area High School; Jada Loughry, of Manheim Township High School; Allison Lowell, of Elizabethtown Area High School; Jolene Markley, of Elizabethtown Area High School; Destiny Martinez, of J.P. McCaskey High School; Jessica Minick, of Elizabethtown Area High School; Anna Mowrer, of Elizabethtown Area High School; Rachel Nolen, of Elizabethtown Area High School; Autumn NyeSmith, of Elizabethtown Area High School; Nicole Ochoa, of Conestoga Valley High School; Diana Redcay, of Garden Spot High School; Abigail Rickabaugh, of Elizabethtown Area High School; Helene Riddles, of Elizabethtown Area High School; Brianna Rivera, of Manheim Township High School; Olivia Rodriguez, of Conestoga Valley High School; Juliana Sayevskiy, of Warwick High School; Aidan Schiavoni, of Elizabethtown Area High School; Shae Leigh Smith, of Elizabethtown Area High School.

Baking & Pastry Arts

Sarai Berry, of Lampeter-Strasburg High School; Kiersten Carter, of Solanco High School; Nicole Dodson, of Solanco High School; Aleigha Duffy, of Hempfield Senior High School; Carter Gordon, of Penn Manor High School; Allyson Goss, of Lampeter-Strasburg High School; Melody Heimbach, of Pequea Valley High School; Anna Hooper, of Hempfield Senior High School; Faith Keene, of Lampeter-Strasburg High School; Emma Klees, of Cocalico Senior High School; Gianna Lujan, of Donegal High School; Alexis Nadu, of Solanco High School; Cody Richardson, of Conestoga Valley High School; Montana Roth, of Cocalico Senior High School; Nithya Sheets, of Solanco High School; Lillyan Shuman of Hempfield Senior High School; Morgan Weaver, of Donegal High School; Alize Wiegand, of Hempfield Senior High School.

Carpentry Technology

Benjamin Bates, of Conestoga Valley High School; Dylan Caldwell, of Solanco High School; Carl Cammauf, of Cocalico Senior High School; Terry Capwell, of Ephrata Senior High School; Dariel Colon-Rodriguez, of Hempfield Senior High School; Carlos De La Torre Guzman, of Garden Spot High School; Jayson Echevarria, of Donegal High School; Cole Ezzell, of Cocalico Senior High School; Manousos Fasarakis, of Conestoga Valley High School; Nickolas Gockley, of Donegal High School; Sena Graver, of Manheim Township High School; Elijah Hinton, of Hempfield Senior High School; Landon Hoffman, of Hempfield Senior High School; Kenneth Hunger, of Donegal High School; Wendell Jonas, of Donegal High School; Karsyn Jones, of Penn Manor High School; Curtis Kunjappu, of Conestoga Valley High School; Luke Lastinger, of Manheim Central Senior High School; Alexander Macfeat, of Lampeter-Strasburg High School; Lance Martin, of Lititz Area Mennonite School; Junitza Martinez-Casiano, of Hempfield Senior High School; Quinn Mellinger, of Manheim Township High School; Emma Moore, of Manheim Township High School; Conner Morris, of Lampeter-Strasburg High School; Zachary Moyer, of Manheim Central Senior High School; Conner Nace, of Elizabethtown Area High School; Javier Nadal-Torres, of Manheim Township High School; Shishir Neupane, of Penn Manor High School; Miguel Padilla, of Garden Spot High School; Robert Perry, of Conestoga Valley High School; Jeseph Quinones Santiago, of Pequea Valley High School; Grady Ray, of Conestoga Valley High School; Dalton Schoener, of Cocalico Senior High School; Josiah Shaub, of Manheim Township High School; Mathan Shreiner, of Lampeter-Strasburg High School; Charles Sipel, of Manheim Central Senior High School; Jeremy Stoltzfus, of Conestoga Valley High School; Sven Sundberg, of Manheim Township High School; Trenton Sweigart, of Warwick High School; Stephen Taggart, of Lampeter-Strasburg High School; Matthew Taylor, of Cocalico Senior High School; Javan Vargas, of Manheim Central Senior High School; Gage Watt, of Manheim Central Senior High School; Conner Wiggins, of Penn Manor High School.

Culinary Arts/Chef

Faith Anderson, of Lampeter-Strasburg High School; Donavin Arenas, of Columbia Junior/Senior High School; Lamike Bayon, of Donegal High School; Leah Cassel, of Warwick High School; Robert Castagna, of Solanco High School; Blake Clutter, of Penn Manor High School; Daniel Fisher, of Pequea Valley High School; Veronica Fitting, of Hempfield Senior High School; Avery Goshert, of Warwick High School; Madison Hamaker, of Penn Manor High School; Xander Heisey, of Donegal High School; Nathan Jenkins, of Hempfield Senior High School; Gwendolyn Kreider, of Elizabethtown Area High School; Maryanne Lopez, of Penn Manor High School; Tyler Lopresti, of Warwick High School; Diante Lowery, of Hempfield Senior High School; Jason Neils, of Ephrata Senior High School; Natalie Pillittere, of Manheim Township High School; Joshua Ramos, of Penn Manor High School; Lyshaell Rios, of Hempfield Senior High School; Malick Saint Florant, of Donegal High School; Emily See, of Hempfield Senior High School; Tyler Shay, of Cocalico Senior High School; Luke Stauffer, of Lampeter-Strasburg High School; Eian Totten, of Hempfield Senior High School; Jessica Trauger, of Penn Manor High School; Mikaelyn Victorino, of Penn Manor High School; Alexis Wheeler, of Solanco High School; Nathaniel Woods, of High School; Aiden Wrede, of Manheim Central Senior High School; Gavin Yake, of Penn Manor High School; Sydney York, of Donegal High School.

Early Childhood Education

Abigail Binkley, of Ephrata Senior High School; Sierra Coulter, of Solanco High School; Victoria Eckert, of Warwick High School; Katlynn Eshleman, of Solanco High School; Isabelle Ihnat, of Lampeter-Strasburg High School; Mackenzie Irwin, of Penn Manor High School; Kassey Jerez-Pinzon, of Warwick High School; Alani Johnson, of Lampeter-Strasburg High School; Delaney Martin, of Garden Spot High School; Kaylin Miller, of Ephrata Senior High School; Janessa Morales, of Ephrata Senior High School; Emily Palka, of Solanco High School; Brooklyn Pena, of Cocalico Senior High School; Shanta Rodriguez, of J.P. McCaskey High School; Carly Rose, of Solanco High School; Destiney Rudolph, of Penn Manor High School; Olivia Swope, of Solanco High School; Cassandra Telencio, of Elizabethtown Area High School; Alexis Weitzel, of Warwick High School; Brianna Work, of Penn Manor High School.

Electromechanical Engineering Technology

Clayton Barton, of Donegal High School; Ethan Brokaw, of Manheim Township High School; Owen Carnes, of Donegal High School; Jacob Eichelberger, of Hempfield Senior High School; Edward Gadsby, of New Story; Frankie Garcia, of J.P. McCaskey High School; Graham Gordon, of Penn Manor High School; Jonathan Gordon, of Penn Manor High School; Eric Kirsten, of Penn Manor High School; Braylon McElheny, of Penn Manor High School; Cole Myers, of Hempfield Senior High School; Jacob Peirson, of Pequea Valley High School; Bryson Richards, of Hempfield Senior High School; Jonathan Runnels, of Elizabethtown Area High School; Kadenn Seymour, of Pequea Valley High School; Cole Younger, of Lampeter-Strasburg High School; Kyle Younger, of Lampeter-Strasburg High School.

Introduction to Construction Careers

Anthony Jones, of Donegal High School; and Kamyn Lawrence, of Hempfield Senior High School.

Introduction to Manufacturing Careers

Angel Perez Smith, of Hempfield Senior High School.

Introduction to Transportation Careers

Gordon Sellers, of Hempfield Senior High School.

Metal Fabrication

Christopher Batista, of Garden Spot High School; Zane Buckholz, of Columbia Junior/Senior High School; Anthony Derise, of Warwick High School; Donovan Edgell, of Penn Manor High School; Jeremy Foltz, of Penn Manor High School; Brayden Herrick, of Donegal High School; Ethan Huss, of Warwick High School; Nathan Larrea, of Warwick High School; Mason Mcnitt, of Elizabethtown Area High School; Eian Mindy, of Garden Spot High School; Derek Nell, of Columbia Junior/Senior High School; Jackson Oehme, of Warwick High School; Aaron Oleszczuk, of Warwick High School; Jeremia Ortega, of Lampeter-Strasburg High School; Robinson Perez, of Solanco High School; Nathan Reisinger, of Columbia Junior/Senior High School; Ryan Skiro, of Elizabethtown Area High School; Elmer Smucker, of Cocalico Senior High School; Andrew Teaman, of Solanco High School; Bradley Weinhold, of Cocalico Senior High School; Devon Wright, of Columbia Junior/Senior High School.

Precision Machining

Caleb Adams, of Manheim Township High School; Keyron Bernier Martinez, of Conestoga Valley High School; Joshua Coble, of Elizabethtown Area High School; Bennett Crist, of Manheim Township High School; Isaiah Davila, of Lampeter-Strasburg High School; Andrew Eitnier, of Columbia Junior/Senior High School; Edward Gardner, of Hempfield Senior High School; Jarrell Greaves, of Penn Manor High School; Dylan Hefflefinger, of Columbia Junior/Senior High School; Tyler Hepler, of Ephrata Senior High School; Andrew Hunte, of Penn Manor High School; Elizabeth Paparo, of Manheim Central Senior High School; Logan Reading, of Ephrata Senior High School; Andrew Reese, of Lancaster Catholic High School; Trey Smith, of Elizabethtown Area High School; Daniel Stoltzfus, of Manheim Central Senior High School; Matthew Strickler, of Penn Manor High School; Nathan Topper, of Penn Manor High School; Kaden Zimmerman, of Warwick High School.

Protective Services Academy

Juny Bautista Fernandez, of Penn Manor High School; Cheyenne Coble, of Elizabethtown Area High School; Fiona Connolly, of Solanco High School; Audrey Davis, of Lampeter-Strasburg High School; Anthony Dutcher, of Elizabethtown Area High School; Nathaniel Forsythe, of Pequea Valley High School; Faith Gara, of Pequea Valley High School; Haleigh Garcia, of Manheim Township High School; Daysha Graham, of Conestoga Valley High School; Lydia Griffith, of Warwick High School; Connor Halton, of Ephrata Senior High School; Alan Hansen, of Hempfield Senior High School; Cassandra Hardman, of Elizabethtown Area High School; William Hartman, of Garden Spot High School; Cody Hostetter, of Manheim Central Senior High School; Seth Hulshizer, of Cocalico Senior High School; Ashanti Joaquin, of Hempfield School District; Paige Johnson, of Penn Manor High School; Emma Kreider, of Elizabethtown Area High School; Michael Kreider, of Lampeter-Strasburg High School; Nolan Krick, of Cocalico Senior High School; Madison Lefevre; of Solanco High School; Teigan McDonal, of Elizabethtown Area High School; Sean Moran, of Garden Spot High School; Ekaterina Nazaryan, of Cocalico Senior High School; Ashlyn Quinter, of Ephrata Senior High School; Jacien Reyes, of Conestoga Valley High School; Jonathan Salinas, of Lampeter-Strasburg High School; William Sellers, of Elizabethtown Area High School; Kendra Shore, of Penn Manor High School; Nicholas Smith, of Elizabethtown Area High School; Brenden Souders, of Conestoga Valley High School; Marik Tomassetti, of Pequea Valley High School; Andrew Whitehead, of Lampeter-Strasburg High School; Patrick Wickenheiser, of Cocalico Senior High School; Emily Wilson, of Warwick High School; Hannah Young, of Solanco High School.

Welding

Alexander Ackerman, of Elizabethtown Area High School; Gabriel Acosta, of Columbia Junior/Senior High School; Jacob Andrews, of Penn Manor High School; Parker Brown, of Hempfield Senior High School; Colton Burger, of Hempfield Senior High School; Jesse Burkhart, of Penn Manor High School; Tyler Carlock, of Penn Manor High School; Levi Dannecker, of Donegal High School; Timothy Davis, of Elizabethtown Area High School; Evan Dodson, of Penn Manor High School; John Donisch, of Garden Spot High School; Mason Droege, of Donegal High School; Jose Garcia-Vega, of Donegal High School; Wyatt Giberson, of Lampeter-Strasburg High School; Donovan Henriques, of Elizabethtown Area High School; Micah Hertzler, of Hempfield Senior High School; Austin Hinnenkamp, of Hempfield Senior High School; Joseph Hoffmaster, of Penn Manor High School; Jadon Hunnell, of Penn Manor High School; Dakota Jackson, of Solanco High School; Artis Kegerise, of Hempfield Senior High School; Paige Kiehl, of Ephrata Senior High School; Rylan Killian-Reed, of Lampeter-Strasburg High School; Seth Lyter, of Penn Manor High School; Eddy Martinez, of Penn Manor High School; Camden Palmer, of Donegal High School; Jackson Pidcock, of Hempfield Senior High School; Brian Reedy, of Cocalico Senior High School; Zachary Rhoads, of Elizabethtown Area High School; Colton Sanchez-Segura, of Warwick High School; Hunter Seifert, of Donegal High School; Benjamin Selders, of Warwick High School; Chace Shifflett, of Manheim Central Senior High School; Gavin Sload, of Hempfield Senior High School; Skyler Strohl, of Cocalico Senior High School; Jackson Turpin, of Elizabethtown Area High School; Kenton Wenger, of Warwick High School; Alexis Wheeler, of Solanco High School; Thomas Woody, of Solanco High School; Erich Zimmerman, of Cocalico Senior High School.