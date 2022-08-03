Lancaster County’s board of commissioners on Wednesday unanimously approved an agreement to buy a sliver of land along the Conestoga River next to the site of the county’s proposed new jail – a purchase intended to assist in developing more recreational trails there.

The seller in the $10,000 deal is Meadia Heights Golf Club, which originally bought the land to get around a ban on liquor sales in West Lampeter Township, said Commissioner Ray D’Agostino, who previously served as the township’s manager.

A state-level special exception for golf clubs that also owned property outside a dry municipality allowed Meadia Heights to maintain a liquor license at their West Lampeter club, D’Agostino said.

That ban was lifted in 2009.

The narrow strip of land covers wooded banks of the Conestoga River south of Lancaster city, and is located mostly in a floodplain.

That makes it off limits for most types of development, but county officials said the land could be a helpful asset in future efforts to extend a network of greenway trails that connect to Lancaster County Central Park.

The county’s purchase of a 78-acre farm directly west of the tract for a new jail, as well as its ownership of the county park land across the river, were other reasons the purchase made sense, D’Agostino said.

“It gives us options, obviously, to potentially some day make a pedestrian connection (to the park) if we wanted to without having to worry about that strip,” D’Agostino said.

Throughout the discussion of building a new jail, the commissioners have said the proposed location in Lancaster Township and the surrounding area create opportunities for new recreational trails and amenities for residents that could wind around the new jail site.

The actual jail facilities would likely be uphill from the river and on the other side of a thicket of woods that lines the river banks.

The proposed jail would replace the current Lancaster County Prison on East King Street, which still incorporates the original castle-like structure that dates to the 1850s. Most of the current prison facility, though, is inside a highrise tower built in the early 1990s that has been a challenge to maintain, according to county officials.