A Lancaster County entrepreneur is scheduled to appear on national television next week to pitch his chicken coop company to a group of celebrity investors on the ABC show "Shark Tank."

Chet Beiler, 58, of Penn Township said the episode — scheduled to air at 8 p.m. Jan. 28 — will feature a presentation he gave for his company, OverEZ Chicken Coop, which markets ready-to-assemble backyard coop kits.

The appearance, Beiler said, was made with hopes that one of the investors, called sharks, would agree to help with his plan to expand into Europe.

However, he couldn’t say Monday whether he was successful, explaining he promised ABC network officials that he wouldn’t share spoilers.

“You’ll see on the show,” said Beiler, a Lancaster County native.

Beiler, OverEZ’s owner and chief executive, said he purchased the coop company in 2020.

It was part of an acquisition-focused growth strategy at his 33-year-old, Manheim-based outdoor structures business, Amish Country Gazebos, “which he and his brothers have built into one of the nation's largest gazebo retailers,” according to the company’s website.

Beiler said he was impressed by OverEZ, which was founded in Colorado by a group of Lancaster County men who moved out west.

A former chairman of the Lancaster County Republican Committee, Beiler ran a pair of unsuccessful primary election campaigns against U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker. On Monday, Beiler said his political aspirations are on hold.

“For now, my focus is on business,” he said.

Eyes on European market

Beiler celebrated the coops’ red-and-white designs, as well as their ready-to-assemble packaging — kits with all necessary parts that allow the coops, of different sizes, to be assembled in a backyard in just a short amount of time.

In fact, the OverEZ website markets the coops as easy to ship, assemble and move.

“All of those things are equally scalable,” Beiler said of the products that have been billed online as a better alternative to “low-quality imported kits, or bulky and super expensive custom-build coops that are difficult to unload.”

Acquiring the company, Beiler said, was an easy decision, especially when he analyzed internet search engine data that showed Americans were becoming increasingly interested in raising backyard chickens at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beiler guessed the trending interest in self-sufficient food production was driven by early pandemic breakdowns in the farm-to-grocer supply chain that occasionally left grocery store shelves bare.

“People want fresh organic eggs every day. The pandemic has put the idea of self-reliance and sustainable living on steroids, and it’s not letting up. … The impact of COVID increased my confidence in purchasing this company,” Beiler said.

Already, OverEZ has expanded beyond a70,000-square-foot facility on Hostetter Road in Manheim to an additional 75,000 square foot space in Dublin, Georgia, he said. All told, he said the operation supports about 100 employees.

Beiler would not share financial information, including annual revenue totals, though he said some figures were disclosed during his presentation to the sharks and may appear in the episode.

Kits listed on the OverEZ website range in price from about $1,200 to about $3,500.

Beiler said he’s been working with partners to grow the company — Blaise Conwell, owner of BD Hospitality LLC, which operates Josephine's Downtown and C'est La Vie Bistro in Lancaster, and Sam Schmidt, a former IndyCar racer who founded Conquer Paralysis Now after a crash left him quadriplegic.

Currently, OverEZ does business in the United States and Canada, Beiler said. His goal is to continue to grow, hopefully with a facility in the Czech Republic to serve a European market.

“The interest in backyard chickens is even stronger in western Europe than in the United States, he said.

That’s what led to Beiler’s meeting with the sharks, which was filmed in July after an application process that began much earlier, he said.

On the show, entrepreneurs pitch their ideas to a panel of investors, who can offer funding and expertise, often in exchange for a stake in a presented business.

“I appreciate the way 'Shark Tank' celebrates entrepreneurs, and I thought it would be a good way to honor what the founders and inventors of these coops have done. … I tried to do Lancaster County proud,” he said.