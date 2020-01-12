Lancaster County broke the record for the high temperature on Jan. 12 and tied the record on Jan. 11, said Eric Horst, Millersville University Weather Information Center director.

Sunday beat 2017's record of a high of 64 by one degree. Temperatures hit 65 early Sunday afternoon, Horst said.

Saturday's high of 65.3 degrees tied with the previous record, which was set in 1975. Horst said that if the high was 0.2 degrees warmer, a new record would have been set, as daily temperatures are rounded to a whole degree.

I like wintry weather as much as anyone, but today's glorious conditions have hit me w/ a bit of #SpringFever! The noon temp of 64 ties the record for January 12th...although we already tied it at 1:00am! Can we beat? NW winds are starting to usher in slightly cooler air... pic.twitter.com/6mRO3kR4n5 — E. Horst, MUWIC (@MUweather) January 12, 2020

Sunday will see cooler temperatures in the evening as winds come in from the northwest with gusts as high as 30 mph, said the National Weather Service in State College.

The blustery winds will diminish by Monday afternoon, said the weather service, and temperatures will see a high near 49 degrees.

The weather service forecasts chances of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperature highs predicted in the high 40s and low 50s.

There's a chance for snow over the weekend, the weather service said. Temperatures are expected to drop Thursday night, and Lancaster County is "likely" to see some snow on both Friday and Saturday.