People enjoy the warm weather at the Overlook Park in Manheim Township on Saturday, January 11, 2020.

 ANDY BLACKBURN | Staff Photographer

Lancaster County broke the record for the high temperature on Jan. 12 and tied the record on Jan. 11, said Eric Horst, Millersville University Weather Information Center director. 

Sunday beat 2017's record of a high of 64 by one degree. Temperatures hit 65 early Sunday afternoon, Horst said. 

Saturday's high of 65.3 degrees tied with the previous record, which was set in 1975. Horst said that if the high was 0.2 degrees warmer, a new record would have been set, as daily temperatures are rounded to a whole degree. 

Sunday will see cooler temperatures in the evening as winds come in from the northwest with gusts as high as 30 mph, said the National Weather Service in State College.  

The blustery winds will diminish by Monday afternoon, said the weather service, and temperatures will see a high near 49 degrees. 

The weather service forecasts chances of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperature highs predicted in the high 40s and low 50s. 

There's a chance for snow over the weekend, the weather service said. Temperatures are expected to drop Thursday night, and Lancaster County is "likely" to see some snow on both Friday and Saturday. 