If you feel like this month has been unseasonably warm, you’re right.

Monday's high temperature broke a record in Lancaster County; it was the warmest Feb. 3 since 1991. Tuesday tied the 29-year-old record at 64.6 degrees, according to Eric Horst, the director of Millersville University’s Weather Information Center.

Monday’s high of 65.3 broke the 1991 record by one degree, Horst said.

This February weather is also significantly different from a decade before, as people throughout the state prepared for the “Snowmageddon” snowstorm, which dropped about 24 inches of snow on some parts Lancaster County, according to LNP | LancasterOnline achieves.

That snowstorm was the biggest to hit the county in nearly 50 years.

This week, however, temperatures will flirt with 50s with some rain in the forecast.

Tied a record high today--65 degrees in 1991. (Yesterday we broke the 1991 record by 1 degree.) As impressive as this warmth is, it doesn't match 1991...when we set FOUR record highs in a row! Cooler air begins a return late tonight... pic.twitter.com/RcYuLoyVOh — E. Horst, MUWIC (@MUweather) February 4, 2020

There’s a 90% chance of rain slated for Thursday, with a high of 51. The coldest weather this week will be Friday and Saturday, with a low Friday of 26 and Saturday’s high of 40.

