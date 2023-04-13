Lancaster County experienced an unseasonable bout of heat Thursday, hitting a high of 86 degrees, breaking the record set for April 13 in 1977, when it reached 85 degrees.

Millersville University Weather Information Center Director Kyle Elliott said the jet stream – a current of wind in the upper atmosphere that is a major factor in determining temperatures on the ground – has been centering over the Ohio Valley and mid-Atlantic States, disrupting rainfall and spiking the temperature.

“High temperatures late this week are about 20-25 degrees above average,” Elliott wrote in an email. “More typical of mid-June than mid-April! You could certainly say that we've skipped spring for the week and are instead experiencing a ‘sudden summer’ heat burst!"

This week’s weather will remain consistently warm, with Friday’s high at 88 degrees going into Saturday with scattered showers and thunderstorms and a high of 76.

This abnormal spike in temperature is coming off the heels of one of the least snowy winters on record, with 0.9 inches of snow recorded through March 14 in the county.

