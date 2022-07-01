A Lancaster County boy found dead in a pool of a York County campground early Thursday morning after being reported missing on Wednesday drowned, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Pau Khai, 12, was found dead in a swimming pool in the Summit Grove Campground in New Freedom at 2:01 a.m. Thursday, according to a news release from the York County Coroner's Office. The death was ruled accidental.

Khai has been missing since 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, WGAL reports.

Khai, a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Lancaster, was attending a three-day, church-sponsored junior high retreat, according to a statement from Summit Grove Camp.

Khai was swimming after a day of activities on Wednesday with other guests between 3:30 and 6 p.m. − after the activity, Westminster Presbyterian Church organizers cleared the pool and went to the next activity, according to the statement. That's when they realized Khai was missing.

After chaperones checked the pool and searched the area, they called 911 and reported him missing.

"After many hours, Pau was tragically found deceased in the pool at approximately 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 30th," the statement read. "Pau’s whereabouts and what specifically transpired between 6:00 p.m. on June 29th and 2:00 a.m. on June 30th is unknown and the focus on the ongoing police investigation."

Southern York Regional Police Department continues to investigate the incident.

All camps at Summit Grove Camp have been canceled through the weekend.