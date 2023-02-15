Candidates running for Lancaster’s nine-member home rule study commission must submit nomination papers – not candidate petitions – to appear on the May primary ballot.
A news release from the Lancaster County Board of Elections on Wednesday encouraged study commission candidates to check to make sure paperwork they received from the county is correct. The campaign process differs from judicial, county and municipal office candidates who are required to fill out candidate petitions.
“If any candidates or circulators have the incorrect forms, please pick up the correct forms from the Board of Elections or they are available to be printed from the (county) website,” the release said.
Christa Miller, the county’s chief clerk of elections, said study commission candidates must submit nomination papers because the commission is nonpartisan. Candidate petitions are reserved for people running to represent a specific party. Miller said the candidate affidavit also differs for study commission candidates.
Candidates are also required to submit a statement of financial interest, a candidate affidavit and a waiver of expense, which also can be found at the county government building at 150 N. Queen St. or on the county’s website.
Tuesday was the first day candidates could begin collecting the required 200 signatures to appear on the primary ballot. Any resident signing a petition must be a registered voter in the city and may sign only nine nomination papers.
All paperwork must be notarized and submitted to the county’s board of elections before 5 p.m. on March 7.
Lancaster will kick off a series of home rule meetings in two weeks as a way to educate the …
Lancaster has scheduled home rule meetings in each of the city’s four quadrants, where residents can learn more about the process and candidates can gather signatures.
Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. Ebenezer Baptist Church, 701 N. Lime St.
Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. Bethel AME Church, 512 E. Strawberry St.
Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. Lancaster Theological Seminary Library, 555 W. James St.
March 1 at 6 p.m. Location to be announced
March 2 at 6 p.m. Calvary Baptist Church, 530 Milton Rd.
Voters will decide in May whether to form a home rule study commission to look at the benefits of a home rule charter. On the same ballot, residents will also elect people to serve on the commission, which would not form if voters vote against it. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, Lancaster cannot consider home rule again for five years if the vote fails.
If approved, the commission would begin a nine-month process to study Lancaster’s existing form of government and whether a home rule charter would benefit the city. Home rule could grant Lancaster more self-governance and taxation flexibility.
When the study period ends, commission members must choose whether to draft a home rule charter, which would need to be approved by voters.
Joining the commission
Any city resident who is registered to vote is eligible to serve on the home rule study commission. Home rule law stipulates the process should be nonpartisan, so candidates will not be labeled by parties on the ballot. Independent and third-party voters do not typically participate in primary elections but will be allowed to vote on the home rule referendum.
Several city residents have noted their interest in serving on the commission, including former Mayor Rick Gray, who was approached by Sorace to consider running. Former mayoral candidate and City Council applicant Tony Dastra and residents Andrew Marshall and Darlene Byrd also have expressed interest during council meetings.
Current elected officials are eligible to serve on the commission, though most council members said they do not plan to run for a seat. According to DCED, commission members spend an average of 10 hours a week dedicated to studying home rule.