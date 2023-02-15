Candidates running for Lancaster’s nine-member home rule study commission must submit nomination papers – not candidate petitions – to appear on the May primary ballot.

A news release from the Lancaster County Board of Elections on Wednesday encouraged study commission candidates to check to make sure paperwork they received from the county is correct. The campaign process differs from judicial, county and municipal office candidates who are required to fill out candidate petitions.

“If any candidates or circulators have the incorrect forms, please pick up the correct forms from the Board of Elections or they are available to be printed from the (county) website,” the release said.

Christa Miller, the county’s chief clerk of elections, said study commission candidates must submit nomination papers because the commission is nonpartisan. Candidate petitions are reserved for people running to represent a specific party. Miller said the candidate affidavit also differs for study commission candidates.

Candidates are also required to submit a statement of financial interest, a candidate affidavit and a waiver of expense, which also can be found at the county government building at 150 N. Queen St. or on the county’s website.

Tuesday was the first day candidates could begin collecting the required 200 signatures to appear on the primary ballot. Any resident signing a petition must be a registered voter in the city and may sign only nine nomination papers.

All paperwork must be notarized and submitted to the county’s board of elections before 5 p.m. on March 7.

Lancaster has scheduled home rule meetings in each of the city’s four quadrants, where residents can learn more about the process and candidates can gather signatures.

Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. Ebenezer Baptist Church, 701 N. Lime St.

Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. Bethel AME Church, 512 E. Strawberry St.

Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. Lancaster Theological Seminary Library, 555 W. James St.

March 1 at 6 p.m. Location to be announced

March 2 at 6 p.m. Calvary Baptist Church, 530 Milton Rd.

Home rule timeline Feb. 1: Lancaster City Council holds its first meeting to discuss home rule. Feb. 6: Council decides whether to include a home rule question on the May primary ballot. Feb 14: The Lancaster County Board of Elections must receive the city’s home rule ballot question for it to be included in the May primary. Feb. 21: First neighborhood home rule meeting at 6 p.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 701 N. Lime St. The public will be able to learn about home rule and commission candidates can gather signatures. Feb. 23: Second neighborhood home rule meeting at 6 p.m. at Bethel AME Church, 512 E. Strawberry St. Feb. 27: Third neighborhood home rule meeting at 6 p.m. at the Lancaster Theological Seminary Library, 555 W. James St. March 1: Fourth neighborhood home rule meeting at 6 p.m. location to be determined. March 2: Fifth neighborhood home rule meeting at 6 p.m. at the Calvary Baptist Church, 530 Milton Rd. March 7: Candidates interested in serving on a nine-member commission to study home rule must submit the necessary paperwork and signatures to get on the ballot. February through May: Mayor Danene Sorace says she will hold events to educate the public about home rule. May 16: Voters decide in the primary municipal election whether there should be a commission to study home rule and, if so, who would serve on that study commission. If the vote fails, Lancaster cannot consider home rule for another five years. Getting started: Study commission members are sworn in 10 days after election results are certified, and the commission holds its first public meeting within 15 days of taking their oath. February 2024: The commission concludes its nine-month study process and will vote on whether to draft a home rule charter. If so, it will spend the next nine months drafting one; if not, the commission will be dissolved. October to November 2024: The commission shares its home rule charter with the public. Nov. 5: Voters decide during the general election whether to adopt the commission’s home rule charter. The commission dissolves after the election. January 2025: If approved, the home rule charter is officially enacted.

Voters will decide in May whether to form a home rule study commission to look at the benefits of a home rule charter. On the same ballot, residents will also elect people to serve on the commission, which would not form if voters vote against it. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, Lancaster cannot consider home rule again for five years if the vote fails.

If approved, the commission would begin a nine-month process to study Lancaster’s existing form of government and whether a home rule charter would benefit the city. Home rule could grant Lancaster more self-governance and taxation flexibility.

When the study period ends, commission members must choose whether to draft a home rule charter, which would need to be approved by voters.

Joining the commission

Any city resident who is registered to vote is eligible to serve on the home rule study commission. Home rule law stipulates the process should be nonpartisan, so candidates will not be labeled by parties on the ballot. Independent and third-party voters do not typically participate in primary elections but will be allowed to vote on the home rule referendum.

Several city residents have noted their interest in serving on the commission, including former Mayor Rick Gray, who was approached by Sorace to consider running. Former mayoral candidate and City Council applicant Tony Dastra and residents Andrew Marshall and Darlene Byrd also have expressed interest during council meetings.

Current elected officials are eligible to serve on the commission, though most council members said they do not plan to run for a seat. According to DCED, commission members spend an average of 10 hours a week dedicated to studying home rule.