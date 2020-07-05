The confluence of warmer weather and the sudden age of quarantine has led to a national surge in bicycle sales.

“These days people are buying whatever they can get their hands on,” Bob Addams said of his Elizabethown shop, Bicycle Outfitters. “They’re not worried about color and size.”

Retail cycling sales in the U.S. increased by 75% in April to more than $1 billion, according to NDP Group. It is the first time the market research company recorded more than $1 billion in industry sales for a single month — April sales are usually between $550 million and $575 million.

“It’s one of the few things left that people can do,” Addams said.

But there is a problem: Addams said his shop is “virtually empty” — and it may stay that way for a while.

“I don’t expect to get more inventory for the sales floor until next year,” said Addams, adding bikes from his vendors are backordered to at least December.

“I’m trying not to complain,” he said, noting “we’ve been lucky” to remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic, unlike many other businesses that were ordered closed, some which never reopened.

“But we would’ve been able to sell all sorts of other bikes and get more,” Addams said. “My sales were up to this point, but going forward, it’s going to be horrible.”

He said the repair side of his business is “through the roof” but noted it’s almost impossible it will entirely make up for lost bike sales.

‘Starting to run scarce’

Addams isn’t alone as bike shops across Lancaster County and the nation face a supply problem compounded by the pandemic.

Like Addams’ shop, business has been brisk at Lancaster Bike Shop in Manheim Township, where service manager Rusty Gramm said sales in May were nearly double than normal.

But most bicycles are made overseas, including Europe and Asia, and Gramm said he was told several vendors ceased production when the pandemic reached their areas, which has led to a shortage.

The months-long pause in production was compounded by a spike in demand domestically.

Gramm said Lancaster Bike Shop is “starting to run scarce” on bikes. Fully stocked, he said the shop has anywhere between 150 to 200 bikes. In late June, the shop had 40 bicycles, and dropping.

“It’s great that there are people wanting to get on bikes, but (the industry doesn’t) have the infrastructure to keep this up,” said Adriana Atencio, director of development at the Common Wheel.

The Common Wheel, with its bike shop at 324 N. Queen St. and its co-op at 701 E. King St., has no new bikes left priced under $1,000, Atencio said. Bike parts and accessories — such as vehicle bike racks — have also flown off of shelves.

“It’s a shortage nationwide,” she said, adding that the Lancaster city-based nonprofit has received calls on bike availability from as far as Texas.

Gramm remains optimistic, saying his vendors were eventually able to “ramp up production again,” and Lancaster Bike Shop is expected to receive additional bikes by late July or early August.

“I think we’re going to catch up (with demand)” he said. “And we’re really excited that people are riding bikes.”