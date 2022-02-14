Lancaster County should see a relatively calm week of weather as temperatures begin rising out of their winter lows, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College.

This week should see a gradual warming, with each day warmer than the last, said meteorologist Aaron Tyburski.

Today will be the chilliest day of the week, with high temperatures in the upper-20s and lows in the mid-teens. Tomorrow will see high temperatures warm into the mid- to upper-30s, with Wednesday seeing highs near 50 degrees.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week, with temperatures approaching 60 degrees, possibly even going above that marks in some parts of the county.

“We’re starting to make that upward climb, getting out of the rock bottom of winter where we see the average temperatures warm up a little bit each week,” Tyburski said.

Friday and the weekend should continue seeing pleasant weather, with sunny skies and slightly cooler temperatures that reach the low-40s during the day and the upper-20s overnight.

Most of the week will see partly sunny skies, but Thursday will also see a “non-trivial” amount of rainfall, possibly as many as three quarters of an inch, Tyburski said. Temperatures are expected to be too warm to produce snowfall.

Thursday’s rainfall is the only precipitation expected this week.