The laborious process of processing thousands of misprinted Lancaster County primary election ballots was off to a slow start Friday afternoon, with fewer than 1,000 of the more than 12,000 ballots completed as of 3 p.m.

The printing error made the majority of mail-in ballots submitted by voters unreadable by county elections office scanning machines. To count the votes, staff are copying the voters' selections from the misprinted ballots to new, scannable ballots.

Elections staff began the work around 9:45 a.m. Friday after the board of elections approved the plan, which involves teams of three workers -- one reading the selections from a misprinted ballot, one recording those on a correct ballot, and one observer checking the work.

Christa Miller, chief clerk of the board of elections, said about 12,300 ballots needed to be "remarked."

By 3 p.m. Friday, only 849 had been remarked. Miller said staff took things slow at first to make sure all the workers understood the process, and that the goal was to do 2,000 Friday, and 5,000 on both Saturday and Sunday.

The operation had only 10 teams of three working on Friday, less than the 16 the elections office was hoping for.

The transfer to new ballots is necessary because the county's mail-in ballot vendor, Michigan Election Resources, printed multi-sheet ballots in the wrong order. In the weeks before the primary, other errors were discovered in ballots or materials sent to more than 2,000 mail-in voters.

Michigan Election Resources, which changed its name to Plerus on Friday, did not immediately respond to calls for comment.

Call for change

At Friday's election board meeting, Commissioners Ray D'Agostino and Josh Parsons said the county is looking into how it can exit its contract with the ballot printing vendor. That contract runs through the end of 2023.

Parsons also used the meeting to insist that ballot errors in Lancaster and other counties were partly to blame on the expansion of mail-in voting that the Legislature and Gov. Tom Wolf agreed to in 2019. He also urged fixes to an election code he believes doesn't match the text and intent of the state constitution.

"In-person voting is the most secure manner to run an election and instills the most confidence in the population," he said.

Commissioner Craig Lehman pointed out that the Legislature and governor did not heed requests from counties to let local elections staff begin processing -- i.e. precanvassing -- mail-in ballots ahead of Election Day. Current law prevents that work from starting until 7 a.m. on the day polls are open. Moving the start of that work back three days, he said, would have meant that problems with mail-in ballots could be spotted earlier.