When it comes to where and how people are currently choosing to live, many may relate to this sentiment from soon-to-be Lancaster County resident Joyce Collaso.

“Life’s gotten a little crazy," she says. “We’re looking for somewhere to breathe.”

For some folks — who spent more time than ever in their homes over the past year — that might mean finally finishing a basement. For others, it means commissioning a backyard project. For Collaso, it means selling her home on Long Island, New York, and moving to one that she and her husband are having built south of Quarryville.

A national Lending Tree survey from September found that 46% of respondents were thinking about relocating in the next year. That includes 27% who are considering a new place within their current area, 12% considering another city in their state and 8% considering a new state entirely.

Collaso says she was surprised to walk into the kitchen last year and hear her 62-year-old accountant husband on the phone discussing his pension. He’d decided to retire. “I said, ‘Really? And what are we going to do?’ ” she says. “And he said, ‘Well, we've always loved Lancaster.’ ”

Collaso says the time is right to sell their house — the one in which she grew up — and relocate to a favorite vacation destination. In this era of COVID-19, Long Island sellers have the advantage as many people move out of Manhattan.

One of the Collasos’ daughters worked in the city as a nurse during New York's toughest COVID-19 wave last year. For months her parents didn’t see her but would instead drive into the city and leave groceries at her door. That daughter isn’t coming along on the move. She loves city life and would miss it too much, Collaso says.

Her 30-year-old sister, however, will be relocating with her parents to the Southern End neighborhood that Collaso says felt less suburban than other Lancaster County zip codes they considered. That 30-year-old, who works in retail, is more of a country girl at heart, says her mother. The upper floor of the new house will be hers.

“It will be her own little oasis up there,” Collaso says.

“And I always tell her, ‘You'll be taking care of us one day.’ ”

The couple have specific requests being included in their space. That includes a craft room and an office area for any post-retirement accounting work that Collaso's husband decides to pick up.

“And one of the big things I had to have after all this was a sunroom with my view,” she says.

Demand is high

The Collasos are typical of today’s buyers in many ways, says Jared Erb, senior designer and partner at Custom Home Group. In addition to the Collasos’ neighborhood, that Quarryville company is building elsewhere in the Solanco, Penn Manor, Lampeter-Strasburg and Conestoga Valley school districts, plus York County and Maryland.

“The whole pandemic definitely seems to be changing how people are investing in their house, meaning they’re putting a lot more into it,” Erb says. “With new construction, historically people wouldn’t necessarily finish their basement right away or would wait to do the screened-in porch. But we’re seeing people do it all now just because people are spending a lot more time at home.”

Erb has also worked with several families consolidating multiple generations under one roof.

Demand is high, he says.

“We’re a relatively small builder. We normally build 30 to 50 houses a year,” Erb says. “We could double that right now if I could figure out how to handle that.”

With ongoing low interest rates, Lancaster County’s supply of both new and existing homes was already struggling to keep up with demand before the pandemic.

“Inventory is as low as it’s ever been,” says Tom Blefko, president of the Lancaster County Association of Realtors. “It’s not unusual for properties, after maybe two or three days on the market, to have two dozen offers — many offers above list price. It’s just been something that I’ve not seen in a long time.”

Even houses in the $500,000-and-up category are moving faster than usual — hovering around three to four months of inventory, Blefko says. That’s much lower than is typical for a price level at which buyers can afford to be picky, he says.

Demand isn’t limited to particular zip codes, he says.

“I don’t want to get into saying this particular school district or that district is selling more than others,” Blefko says. “I’ve got to tell you. Based on the numbers I saw this past year? All of Lancaster County is a hot marketplace."

Nationally, inventory is also low, with existing home sales in December reaching their highest level since 2006, according to the National Association of Realtors.

One demographic playing into all this are renters who are increasingly inclined to want to own their own homes, according to studies like America At Home, conducted in April and October. Half the renters surveyed in October for that said they wanted to own their own home — up from 46% in April. Broken down by age group, that was 44% of millennial renters, 58% of Gen X renters and 46% of boomer renters who now want to buy.

Of course, plans for apartment complexes in Lancaster County are still moving forward. In January, for example, the Manheim Township commissioners approved a Baltimore developer’s land plan for a $35 million conversion of the vacant Stehli Silk Mill into 165 apartments with a targeted spring 2023 completion.

The senior factor

Blefko says baby boomers who own homes but who are downsizing are major players in the market. And they often have an edge with an ability to make cash offers, he says. Slightly over 18% of all residential sales in Lancaster County in 2020 required no financing, he says.

COVID-19’s impact on where seniors opt to live is expected to be significant.

Nursing home closures have risen steadily for several years, per the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living. According to a November AHCA/NCAL survey, 90% of nursing homes are currently operating at a loss and two-thirds of nursing home providers say they will not be able to sustain operations for another year at the current cost.

“You're seeing a change. And I think it’s a change most of us approve of. And that’s aging in place,” says Pleasant View Communities CEO Jonathan Hollinger.

People are spending less time in skilled nursing settings, he says, adding that was already happening before the pandemic.

However the senior landscape ends up shaking out after COVID-19, “vibrant living” will continue to be in high demand for boomers and likely Gen Xers right behind them, Hollinger says.

Sales were cruising right along on the Lofts at Lititz Springs, a Pleasant View 60-plus project that’s part of the multi-use redevelopment of the Wilbur Chocolate factory complex, Hollinger says. Then came the pandemic. Had it not, construction would probably be underway there by now, he says.

Hollinger says Lofts sales started regaining traction in December thanks in part to teaming with a real estate company on a marketing push.

“It’s targeted toward those that might desire a quieter setting but an urban feel,” he says.

Meantime, Willow Valley Communities in December announced plans to develop a 20-story apartment building in downtown Lancaster for ages 55 and up. At an estimated cost of $90 million, it would be the tallest building in Lancaster County.

Urban vs. rural

COVID-19’s impact on city-living sentiment for all ages remains to be seen. There were several reports last year from real estate sites noting increased traffic on rural listings. But data is evolving. For example, a Harris poll conducted in April found that 39% of urban dwellers said they were considering leaving for a less crowded place. But a Yahoo Finance-Harris poll conducted in August found 74% of city dwellers saying the pandemic was unlikely to cause them to move out of their metros.

Leon Stoltzfus, a New Holland Realtor and auctioneer, says he doesn’t typically run into many non-local buyers because auctions are less likely to attract them than traditional listings.

Many of his auctions are attended by Amish families — a significant buyer segment that adds yet another layer of competition to Lancaster County's tight inventory.

A steady stream of buggies rolled into a multi-parcel auction that Stoltzfus ran in September in Little Britain Township.

Amish buyers were the winning bidders on most of the parcels auctioned that day, Stoltzfus says, but adds that one of the lots did go to someone from Wilmington, Delaware.

“And, with what I hear from other agents, I would say that there are a lot more out-of-town buyers in the market,” he says.

Time will tell

Blefko says that despite anecdotal evidence, he hasn’t seen any hard data to indicate whether the number of homebuyers coming from other areas has risen over the past year.

He says it’s important to consider a lag in actual response to the pandemic and how homebuyers are going to react.

“People are in a ‘wait and see’ mode to understand what the world will look like on the other side of the pandemic,” he says. “Real estate is not a highly liquid asset and you just can’t decide to sell your house today and move into one next week. It takes time. I think we will have a better idea how people will have reacted to the pandemic in 2021.”

Factors to watch include house size.

The average size of a new home built in the United States in 2019 was actually smaller than it had been in 2015, according to a U.S. Census Bureau report released in December. Average square footage rose from 2,457 square feet in 2010 to 2,724 in 2015 but then shrank to 2,518 in 2019, according to the census report.

Ben Rutt, vice president of sales and marketing at Keystone Custom Homes in Lancaster, isn’t seeing that shrinking trend but instead says Keystone homebuyers are asking for more space than ever.

Rutt says lot size doesn’t seem to be much of a factor — as long as there are easily accessible spaces for walking nearby. More important, he says, is whether the lot can accommodate a larger house footprint.

“For some people their home is now school. For a lot of people it’s church. And home is now the office,” he says. “We’re requiring a lot more of a home now than we ever have in the past.”