From organizing the Boston Tea Party to the founding of the United States Marine Corp, bars and taverns have long been the backdrop for interesting conversations.

And while Nick Smith and Adele Roeder might not have been planning on revolting against England, the couple did strategize for an upcoming road trip on Friday evening, sitting on barstools at the Lucky Ducks Bar and Grille in Elizabethtown.

April 9 marked the first Friday that patrons could sit at the bar without adding any food to their tab after Gov. Tom Wolf loosened restrictions on restaurants and bars on April 4.

“It feels like we’re going in the right direction,” Roeder said. “It makes me optimistic.”

The couple talked about traveling out west and how things were beginning to feel like they're getting back to normal. They shared a plate of Luck Duck fries, but that wasn't mandatory for a beer.

By 6:30 p.m. on Friday, about 12 people were seated around the bar, watching TV or sharing conversations.

It wasn’t an overwhelming Friday night, but the pace was steady, bartender Mark Dolby said, while mixing two “Butter Russian” drinks.

About 20 miles east, Lititz was celebrating second Friday, bringing people to East Main Street.

Live music was playing on the streets and a small group of people gathered around a magician for a quick trick.

Outdoor seating was available at the Bulls Head Public House and the inside was full as well, though socially distanced. Because of trying to maintain social distancing, there’s still no bar seating at the pub.

But despite the seating situation, bartender Andres Rojas was still kept busy. In the matter of 15 minutes, he had already poured five glasses of beer, shook and served two mixed drinks and poured one glass of wine. The other two bartenders were just as engaged.

Rojas said Friday night was up and down. The pub would be busy and slow down, but the change in restrictions didn’t seem to shock the system.

Doc Yoder, who was performing magic tricks down the street, said that the flow of traffic wasn't up to the par of pre pandemic times at Lititz "Second Fridays," but he was there turning card tricks nonetheless.

Much was the same in downtown Lancaster.

Tellus 360 had customers, but there was still plenty of space to move around. And without bar seating there, too, it was difficult to tell who came for drink or who was having a late-night snack with a beer.

A passing bartender said the night hadn't been abnormally busy.

The biggest crowd of the evening was seen at the corner of King and Duke streets around 9 p.m., as firefighters and police investigated a report of a fire.

Crews and crowds cleared out shortly after.