Lancaster County commissioners this week are expected to vote on a 30-day ban on outdoor burning following the driest May since weather records began in 1888.

It would be the county’s first burn ban since 2012.

If commissioners approve a resolution Wednesday, the ban would take effect Friday. It would apply to all open-air fires regardless of what materials are being burned. Commissioners will discuss the policy Tuesday at a public work session.

The ban would apply to open burning, including screened or unscreened burn barrels, fire rings and ground fires.

There is a carve-out for cooking. The resolution would allow residents to use outdoor fires exclusively for preparing food.

The resolution also notes that while the county is not prohibiting fireworks, residents should be aware fireworks have a similar potential to start wildfires.

Those who violate the resolution would be subject to a $100 fine for a first offense. Fines go up another $100 for each subsequent violation.

A spokesperson for the commissioners said Brian Pasquale, county director of emergency management, would be available to speak about the burn ban resolution Tuesday after the commissioners’ work session.

“I would anticipate the police force would first give a warning, tell someone to put out the fire and hope that that does the trick,” East Earl Township Manager Justin Sauder said.

Open-air fires are more common in rural areas, especially among Plain-sect members, who tend to dispose of garbage through burning.

Sauder said the township would post information about the ban on its social media channels, but those likely won’t reach Plain-sect families.

If the burn ban takes effect, East Earl would post information about the ban on the LED sign outside the township building that it uses to advertise public information, where Plain-sect residents can read it as they pass by.

‘Moderate drought’

Lancaster County has moved up a notch in the U.S. Drought Monitor, from “abnormally dry” to “moderate drought,” according to Kyle Elliott, director of Millersville University’s weather center.

“Most of Lancaster County has only received 9.5 to 11 inches of rain since Jan. 1, with less than one half of an inch since May 1,” Elliott said in an email. “Typically, the county receives 15 to 18 inches of its average annual rainfall by June 5, so this year’s large rainfall deficit is becoming increasingly problematic."

There are three other tiers in the scale, Elliott said: severe, extreme and exceptional droughts, in that order.

But in Lancaster County, “with the ground, trees, and vegetation so parched, one careless error could turn a forest into a tinderbox,” Elliott said.

The good news, according to Elliott, is that southeastern Pennsylvania has an advantage over Western states such as California, which rely on winter rain events that precede hot, dry summers. Humid summers in the Northeast can produce thunderstorms with lots of rain, which means the region’s luck can change pretty fast.

“Frequent summertime thunderstorms or tropical systems can quickly erase precipitation deficits from the winter or spring,” Elliott said.

Right now, Elliott said, just a half-inch of rain would greatly reduce the chance of wildfires. But to get back to normal conditions, “it would take a two- to four-inch soaking like the one we had in late April for significant improvements.”

Under state law, counties and municipalities have the authority to issue emergency orders in response to, or ahead of, a disaster. Wildfires have become a top concern, as climate change increasingly disrupts North American weather patterns, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.