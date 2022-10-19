Lancaster County commissioners Wednesday allotted federal rescue money to a handful of projects they believe will benefit residents across the county.

A $287,500 grant of American Rescue Plan Act dollars will fund an HVAC unit for the Clinic for Special Children’s new facility in Leacock Township, and the Library System of Lancaster County received $29,028 to update its internet access.

At the commissioners meeting Wednesday, Commissioner Ray D’Agostino said the two projects will be good for the entire community, no matter the scope of the work.

The Clinic for Special Children is expanding its practice with a new site slated to open in 2024. Executive Director Adam Heaps called the facility a “transformational project,” and noted it will be closer to the Amish and Mennonite communities the clinic primarily serves.

“The new facility will give us the basis to provide services to the county and beyond for many more years to come,” Heaps said during the commissioners’ Tuesday work session.

The ARPA funds make up just 4% of the total project cost, which Heaps estimates at $12.5 million. The director said the clinic’s Strasburg location, which is 32 years old, doesn’t have room to expand for its growing number of patients.

Mark Sandblade, information technology manager for the Library System of Lancaster County, said internet upgrades are “very necessary” for the system to function. The ARPA money will help the system provide internet access to its 18 community partner libraries and improve internet security.

Sandblade said the current system will shut down by next May, and he expects to make changes as soon as possible, with the transition taking place sometime in December or early 2023.

Commissioners also approved $2.2 million in county ARPA requests that will, in part, modernize the county’s recording systems. Around half of the approved county grant will go toward improving hazmat resources.