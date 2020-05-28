A West Hempfield Township diesel shop was among three vehicle repair businesses to settle with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, agreeing to pay a penalty for reportedly violating air pollution regulations.

Diesel Works LLC sold and installed vehicle parts that interfere with or workaround pollution control systems, EPA officials announced Thursday.

On Thursday, a Diesel Works official said the company’s owner had no comment about the settlement.

Within the settlement, Diesel Works officials have agreed to pay a $22,171 penalty, according to the announcement.

That penalty came after Diesel Works employees made 18 sales and performed 15 installations of performance-tuning products, exhaust replacement pipes and exhaust gas recirculation delete kits, according to the EPA.

“Today’s vehicles emit far less pollution than vehicles of the past,” EPA officials said. “This is made possible by careful engine calibrations, and the use of filters and catalysts in the exhaust system. Aftermarket defeat devices undo this progress and pollute the air we breathe.”

Financial penalties for similar Clean Air Act violations also were levied against Innovative Diesel LLC of Elkton, Maryland, and AirFish Automotive LLC of Laurel, Delaware.

The settlements allowed company owners to deny liability for the violations while stipulating that they are now in compliance with regulations, according to the EPA.

