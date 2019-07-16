Police have identified the 30-year-old man who was found dead in a Clay Township stream.
Elam Zook, of Ephrata, was found in a stream near the 1500 block of Girl Scout Road near Furnace Hill Road.
Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, county coroner, said that cause of death is still under investigation. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning.
Zook was seen riding a bicycle in and out of the woods near where he was found dead, the district attorney's office said in a press release Monday.
Northern Lancaster County Regional police are still investigating the death.