Lancaster County authorities have found a county man they were looking for after they say skipped a court hearing Friday regarding his two preteen daughters.

Harvey David Eaton III, 29, was located Thursday afternoon in Columbia Borough along with his daughters, Skye, 9, and Starlah, 2, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. All were safe, the office said.

Lancaster County Children and Youth Agency has been granted custody of the children, but the District Attorney's office isn't saying why. The girls’ mother is not able to care for them at this point.

Police believe Eaton skipped the hearing because he doesn't want to lose custody.

He's charged with two felony counts of interference of custody of children and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.